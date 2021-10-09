Will Naruto die in Boruto? The fate of Naruto after Kurama's death

Fans are getting restless after the recent episode of Boruto: The Next Generations as they witnessed Naruto use Baryon mode during a fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. This led to the death of Kurama as it involved excessive use of chakra.

Fans continue to think back to chapter one of Boruto: The Next Generations. The first chapter was years ahead into the future when Boruto was grown up and an adult. It was mentioned that Naruto was "dead" instead of "killed", and the perpetrator is unknown.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. The crux of the article is completely based on speculation from the Naruto and Boruto fanbase. It has not yet been confirmed.

Fate of Naruto in Boruto: Future Generations

Since there aren’t any official statements regarding the death of Naruto. The Naruto and Boruto fan base is divided on this subject. The slightly older fanbase that grew up watching Naruto refuses to believe he will die since he is the protagonist. People think that he has plot armor that will keep him away from death.

Fans on the other side of the spectrum have a valid argument that Naruto is not the protagonist of the show anymore. This show is about Boruto, and he is trying his best to make this story about him since he’s the son of Hokage. They believe that Naruto’s time is coming to an end, and soon.

hiroking @leekyking0207 #boruto #kurama #baryonmode I really loved narutos baryon mode but I guess it is now finally over.. we will probably never ever see a good fight of naruto again 😔 #naruto I really loved narutos baryon mode but I guess it is now finally over.. we will probably never ever see a good fight of naruto again 😔 #naruto #boruto #kurama #baryonmode https://t.co/mqL8hP8ZoA

With Kurama dead, Naruto has lost a significant amount of power and strength, proving fatal should he come across a strong foe. Amado is currently creating androids that are ridiculously overpowered. The show has reached a stage that is way past outsmarting enemies by using Ninjutsu. If that is the case, signs are pointing towards the Seventh Hokage’s tragic end.

Naruto ( Baryon Mode ) @BrayonMode " 𝙄'𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙢 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣. "- 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤 𝙍𝙥 𝙖𝙘𝙘 𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤↺+❤ !? " 𝙄'𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙢 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣. "- 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤 𝙍𝙥 𝙖𝙘𝙘 𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙤↺+❤ !? https://t.co/QSE9g8RfoJ

Also Read

Some Naruto fans believe that Sakura’s healing powers might come into play during pinch situations. Either that or Naruto would be revived the same way Gaara was. But, fans are trying to place themselves in the author’s shoes and suggest what they would do in that situation. Some fans suggest that they would want to evoke strong emotions from the fans.

While these are mere speculations from Naruto and Boruto: The Future Generations fans, subtle hints are pointing towards the tragic end of Naruto. However, that does not mean this is the definite outcome as fans await future chapters that confirm the suspicions mentioned above.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar