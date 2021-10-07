Top 5 Naruto episodes that will make you cry

One of the most iconic anime, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, have their fair share of emotional episodes.

The story of Naruto gets pretty dark as it progresses, with character deaths and bloodbaths making it difficult for fans to catch a breath at times. On top of that, Naruto has some of the saddest deaths in the entire anime universe.

After fans get past the first 100 episodes of Naruto Shippuden, it turns into a whole snot fest of emotions, as great characters meet their demise one after the other.

These are the most emotional Naruto and Naruto Shippuden episodes

Understandably, most of the emotional episodes in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have something to do with the death of major characters. Here is a list of five of the saddest episodes in the entire Naruto franchise.

5) Haku and Zabuza's death

Zabuza came across as a scoundrel for most of this arc, but he finally showed his humane side after Kakashi accidentally killed Haku.

A man who claimed that Haku was nothing more than his instrument did a great job getting fans emotional when he broke into tears after Naruto's outrage.

4) Itachi confirms the truth about the Uchiha clan massacre

This is the first time viewers get to see the truth about the Uchiha clan massacre from Itachi's point of view. This scene is as emotional as it gets, as it reveals more than what Obito narrated and shows Itachi's pain firsthand.

To top it all off, the scene ends with Itachi's soul escaping from the Reanimation Jutsu after he tells Sasuke that he will love his little brother, no matter what.

3) Jiraiya's death

The legendary Sage Shinobi was undoubtedly one of the franchise's most beloved characters, and his death hit fans way harder, as it was completely unexpected. It took some time for fans to recover from the death of Jiraiya, the gallant.

2) The death of Asuma Sensei

Yet another unexpected death, fans were shocked when Hidan drove Asuma to his limit and killed him mercilessly. It is notable how beautifully the anime handled Asuma's death and Shikamaru's trauma following it. The latter is one of the most powerfully silent scenes from Naruto Shippuden.

1) The day Naruto was born

Kushina narrating the incidents of Naruto's birth has to be one of the saddest episodes of Naruto Shippuden. More precisely, the death of Minato and Kushina is one of the most tragic incidents in the entire anime.

Watching them entrust all their dreams with Naruto, as they are struggling to stay alive with Kurama's claw still impaling them, it is just hard not to embark on a total snot-sob.

