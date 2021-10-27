How Boruto got the scar on his eye: Explained 

The infamous scar has been riddling the brains of Boruto fans since the beginning of the series. Out of the premise of an answer arriving in the next chapter/ season, all the fandom can do is theorize for themselves. Whilst some theories seem implausible, others have a reasonable amount of feasibility to them.

Betrayal has been one of the major theories alluded to throughout the series. Garaga telling Boruto about his own betrayal serves as a form of foreshadowing when Kawaki is introduced. It is no wonder why fans strongly believe the scar is a result of the same.

𝕐𝕦𝕥𝕒𝕒❤️‍🔥 | @Avenger_020 Boruto's summoning snake got its scar from betrayal. I wonder if it will be the same case with boruto👀 Boruto's summoning snake got its scar from betrayal. I wonder if it will be the same case with boruto👀 https://t.co/RkjXSLQ94N

Kawaki and Boruto's relationship

Quickly becoming friends, these two grew even closer in their relationship. So much so that many believe Kawaki is Boruto and Sadara's son. This is not as far-fetched as one might think when the time travel aspect of the series is taken into consideration.

The first time both are seen is in the first episode where Kawaki's betrayal was shown to be inevitable, and the scar made its debut. Being close friends has a lot to do with the predestined deception taking place. The establishment of the relationship enabled a large amount of trust to be built.

The Last Shinobi @TheLastShinob12 "Boruto's blind trust in others is what may make him get the eye scar later,sarada warned him about his trust in mitsuki's arc when he left the village,now kawaki will escape from konoha and boruto will follow him too but at some point there would be a betrayal for naruto's sake" "Boruto's blind trust in others is what may make him get the eye scar later,sarada warned him about his trust in mitsuki's arc when he left the village,now kawaki will escape from konoha and boruto will follow him too but at some point there would be a betrayal for naruto's sake" https://t.co/SwAA6mgrOI

This trust could have possibly made any red flag, suggesting that Kawaki would turn on Boruto, to be ignored.

Garaga talking about his own betrayal

Garaga serves as a personal summons to Boruto. Just like his summoner, he has an issue with his eye. Garaga entered a summoning contract with a shinobi when he was younger. In one of their battles, the shinobi wanted to retreat but Garaga wanted to keep fighting.

So the summoner betrayed him, attacking him with lightning release, blinding his right eye. This left him with a scar not dissimilar to the one Boruto has.

This occurrence is believed to be the most important form of foreshadowing. The mere fact that both Boruto and his summons have the same scar, over the same eye, hints at Boruto experiencing the same fate as Garaga.

Final thoughts

Until the next chapter of the manga and season of the anime are released, all the community can do is speculate. With that being said, if the series follows the predictable path, then it is safe to say that betrayal would be the cause of the scar. However, the scales can tip in another direction if the writers decide to divert and keep fans on their toes.

Edited by Prem Deshpande