Is Kawaki Boruto and Sarada's son? Exploring the vengeful 'Time Traveller' in Boruto

Boruto fans have come up with certain theories, which, while sounding far-fetched, make sense logically. The concept of time travel makes a huge impact on the Boruto universe. An idea that was first briefly explored at the very end of Naruto Shippuden, time-travel, or dimension-hopping was one of Kaguya Otsutsuki's unique powers, an attribute of her rinne-sharingan.

Since then, the Boruto universe has witnessed several members of the Otsutsuki clan wielding such powers. Just as Boruto and Sasuke found themselves back in the past while pursuing the villain Urashiki Otsutsuki, Boruto fans believe that Kawaki's sketchy origin might be explainable through time travel from the future.

Can Kawaki really be Boruto and Sarada's son?

One of the strangest but logical theories that Boruto fans have come up with is that Kawaki is Boruto and Sarada's son. Many views have pointed out that Kawaki resembles both Naruto and Sasuke in some ways, which might be explained by his heritage as a child, with both the Uzumaki and Uchiha bloodlines coming together.

Another fact that fans insist supports this theory is the nature of Kawaki and Boruto's karma seals. Similar to Orochimaru's curse mark in the Naruto series, the karma seal acts as backed-up genetic data of a member of the Otsutsuki clan. It can gradually convert a chosen vessel into that Otsutsuki member, allowing them to reincarnate.

Compatibility with the Otsutsuki is extremely rare, however, making it significant that both Boruto and Kawaki share this compatibility. Boruto's heritage, with Hinata being a member of the Hyuga clan and thus Hamura Otsutsuki's descendant makes sense, but Kawaki's affinity for the karma seal remains undisclosed.

A third fact supporting this theory is that Kawaki supposedly lost his original karma seal, implanted by Isshiki Otsutsuki after he was forced to reincarnate using Jigen's body. However, he was found to have regained the karma seal again under mysterious circumstances.

Fans also noted that Boruto's karma seal reacts to Kawaki's, and while it can be explained by Boruto's inability to control karma, it still seems a little suspicious. Kawaki being Boruto's son would explain the resonance between their karma seals as well as Kawaki's compatibility as an Otsutsuki vessel.

Why would Kawaki come back?

One might question: Why? For that fans look to the Boruto manga and anime. The mood of the Boruto series has grown substantially darker and reminds us of the very beginning of the anime. During that period, we see Boruto and Kawaki pitted against each other against the backdrop of a destroyed Konoha village and the apparent end of the shinobi era.

In recent episodes of the Boruto anime, Momoshiki Otsutsuki possessed Boruto, leading him to stab Sasuke in the eye, thereby destroying his rinnegan and loss of all its abilities. There is a distinct possibility that Momoshiki might possess Boruto again in the future, leading to irreparable damage and destruction of the shinobi world. Many Boruto enthusiasts theorize that Kawaki has used some sort of space-time jutsu to travel back into the past to stop, and maybe kill Boruto to prevent such a future from unfolding.

Edited by Prem Deshpande