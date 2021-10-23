Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 new character, release date, and more

Boruto fans are excited for the launch of Episode 221 which will see the Chunin tests being conducted. Boruto's fan base has been subjected to an emotional rollercoaster in the past few weeks.

They had to witness Kurama’s tragic end and Sasuke losing his Rinnegan to Boruto when Momoshiki took control over his body. But on the bright side, these sacrifices did not go in vain as they were able to defeat Jigen and retain peace in the village.

Fans are excited about the launch of the new episode and speculation suggests that a new character will be introduced in the upcoming episode.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 details and new character

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is going to launch Episode 221, which will have characters like Boruto attend the Chunin Exams. The studio has launched a preview and announced the official date and time for the release of Episode 221.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 preview

The characters were in the midst of taking part in the Chunin Exams until there was major interference from Otsutsuki. The Seventh Hokage, Naruto decided to conduct the Chunin Exams again in order to recruit strong shinobis with great potential in order to reassure the village. In the Episode 221 preview, Naruto says:

“In this Chunin Exam, our goal is to be able to recruit shinobi from varied fields of expertise. This is also meant to reassure the village. For the exam, make the best use of your strengths, and show us your power. Everyone, aim to become a Chunin and give it your all.”

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 release date

Episode 221 is set to air on Sunday, October 24, 2021. All episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are available on Crunchyroll. It is important to note that only premium users will be able to view it on the day of release. Free users can watch it on October 31, 2021.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 release time

The episode is set to air on Crunchyroll at 2:00 am PDT (Pacific Time). However, this is a simulcast, which means the timing will differ based on the region.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 new character

Also Read

Boruto fans have been able to share some screenshots from the upcoming episode, which have gotten the fans talking. Speculation suggests that Episode 221 is set to introduce a new character. Some fans are joking about how he is Boruto’s son from the future. While that is extremely unlikely, the resemblance is leading to fan theories and speculation.

While this is not official, fans await the release of the new episode to confirm the aforementioned speculation.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee