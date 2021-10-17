Will Boruto be stronger than Naruto, now that Kurama is dead?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is an extremely popular anime series with an interesting turn of events. In one of the recent episodes, Boruto and Naruto fans were struck with insurmountable sadness when they witnessed Kurama’s death. Kurama was the nine-tailed fox that Naruto and the fans adored.

Boruto fans are now wondering if Naruto will be surpassed by his son, Boruto; now that Kurama is gone. Before that question is answered, it is very important to note what Konohagakure’s Copy Ninja, Kakashi says during the show. He believes that the next generation will always surpass the previous generation.

Will Boruto surpass Naruto in the show?

Boruto, Naruto’s son, is the lead protagonist who is a gifted Shinobi. While he may not want to be Hokage as he wants to create a unique identity different from his father’s, he has repeatedly proved that he possesses great powers. Whether or not Boruto surpasses Naruto is merely a question of time, as it is inevitable.

Naruto lost Kurama which makes him significantly weaker than he used to be. That being said, he is definitely one of the strongest Shinobis in the village despite losing Kurama. Boruto has proved his strength multiple times. He summoned Garaga at an age when Naruto could only summon a tadpole.

He is endowed with a dojutsu or an ocular jutsu that is extremely unique and powerful. Jogan allows Boruto to perceive the chakra flow and weak points, giving him a huge edge in battle against his enemies. This pure eye is even recognized by Urashiki Otsutsuki as he says:

“That looks like the Jogan. You have such a troublesome eye.”

The Jougan: 60+ ep’s and we finally see the Jougan. I LOVED IT, and would love to see it in every ep. Urashiki was definitely afraid of the Jougan, it seems like he finally recognised boruto. Boruto’s abilities also seem to have enhanced, being able to sense dimensions🧐 The Jougan: 60+ ep’s and we finally see the Jougan. I LOVED IT, and would love to see it in every ep. Urashiki was definitely afraid of the Jougan, it seems like he finally recognised boruto. Boruto’s abilities also seem to have enhanced, being able to sense dimensions🧐 #Boruto

Boruto has a strong connection to the Otsutsuki clan, as the Otsutsuki God has over 100 pure eyes. This is a representation of the purest form of chakra there is. In addition to his unique dojutsu, he has showcased his prowess in change in chakra nature.

🎃 Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 @PrinceVegeta126 It just dawned on me that Boruto is already kinda confirmed all 5 nature styles. Lightning, Wind & Water we’ve seen. But fire and earth is shown by Momoshiki using lava style! And Borutos 80% Momoshiki so he should be able to as well It just dawned on me that Boruto is already kinda confirmed all 5 nature styles. Lightning, Wind & Water we’ve seen. But fire and earth is shown by Momoshiki using lava style! And Borutos 80% Momoshiki so he should be able to as well https://t.co/ZCDrumoGGU

This skill is not something to be expected from a kid of his age, and even went on to shock Kakashi Hatake during his bell test. He uses lightning change, and wind style as a propelling agent to dash into Kakashi.

The level of skill can be compared to the geniuses of the previous generations. His skills surpassed Sasuke at that age, when he was considered to be a naturally gifted genius at that time.

At the tender age of 12, he is able to master three changes in chakra nature. He now has lightning, wind and water releases which already makes him a cut above the rest. It’s important to note that releases are inherited.

Naruto and Hinata both have fire release which makes it possible for Boruto to master fire release as well. His Jogan will give him insight about change in chakra nature, creating a window for him to master all chakra natures over time.

Given Boruto’s strengths and natural talent, the signs point towards him surpassing his father. It is not a question of whether his ability will be enough to surpass his father, but a question of time; given the fact that Naruto has become considerably weaker as Kurama is no more.

