Boruto episode 220 explained: Was Naruto about to kill Boruto with his Rasengan? 

Boruto episode 220 was one of the most emotionally heavy ones from the series. On one hand, the village is enjoying a momentary ceasefire with the enemy. On the other hand, the administration is facing a dilemma regarding the whole Boruto-Momoshiki situation.

Boruto episode 220 did a lot to establish the mental state of the village, its administration, and the beloved protagonists of the show. As with many other episodes, it was better handled than the manga chapter (Chapter 57) it has been adapted from.

However, some fans have been bellyaching about how the episode skipped over so many portions from the manga.

Did Naruto actually plan on killing Boruto, in Boruto episode 220?

Among the other noted highlights, the one that touched fans the most was the emotional father-son moment between Naruto and Boruto in yesterday's episode.

It was truly a touching moment when Naruto explained how every parent is strong when it comes to protecting their children (in lieu of him having losing Kurama's powers), and that he will prevent Momoshiki at all costs.

However, he did realize that there may come a point where he would have to kill Boruto with his own hands. In a rather significant, but confusing sequence, it seems that he intended to do so right there.

Basically, in this scene, Naruto is seen comforting Boruto, as a result of which Boruto falls asleep in his father's arms. Viewers see Naruto hyperventilating immediately after, with Boruto in his arms, as he holds out a hand, just like he does while trying to make a Rasengan.

Now, this scene from Boruto episode 220 has not been taken from the manga. Although it did a better job than the source material in depicting the emotional seriousness of the situation.The result has led to countless speculations among fans.

Some believe that Naruto was, in fact, about to kill his son right there in Boruto episode 220. However, there are others who believe that the hand gesture is his way of coping with immense pain.

Panic attack or not, it was surely one of the most debated scenes in the entire franchise in recent years.

Boruto episode 220 was a treat for fans, and it was beautifully handled by the animators. Overall, it did a better job than the manga in establishing the feelings of a father whose son is in immense danger, and the son, who is well aware of it.

