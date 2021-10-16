Boruto Episode 220: What to expect, release date, timings, and more (Spoilers inside)

Boruto Episode 220 will be delving more into the Karma arc, and according to what comes next in the manga, has a lot in store for the fans.

Those who have read the manga already know that the storyline of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached perhaps its most interesting stage.

Currently, the anime is not far behind it, and has entered the arc that deals with more secrets about Karma, and Code; with Boruto Episode 220 having more to say about it (supposedly).

Isshiki Otsutsuki passes on the will of the Otsutsuki to Code (Image via Shonen Jump)

The arrival of Code and his establishment as the prime antagonist of the series right now is something fans can expect to see in Boruto Episode 220. And it is only one of the many highlights that lie before fans in the series.

What can fans expect from Boruto Episode 220?

Boruto Episode 219 set the stage for Code and established his motivation as the current primary villain of the series. Furthermore, it also introduced the White Karma, a concept that will come to be really significant as the story progresses.

[For those who have not yet read the manga: SPOILERS AHEAD]

The concept of Code's Karma is that it aids his combat abilities, but is not the carrier of the imprint of an Otsutsuki. In a way, the "dud" Karma is basically a weapon without any side effects.

As the story progresses, in the upcoming episodes, Amado plans on making a similar dud Karma and planting it on Kawaki, for the sake of his own protection and that of Konoha. All this to ensure Code does not get to exact revenge on Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki.

However, it might not be possible for the anime to show Amado's plan in Boruto Episode 220. But the episode might give fans a glimpse of Code's new partners in crime: Eida and Daemon.

As Amado explained, the cyborgs who were stronger than Jigen and posed a threat to his rule were all disposed of, except Code. As it turns out, there were others too, two of whom were recruited by Code to aid him in his mission.

The sequence might be reminiscent of when Sasuke gathered Suigetsu, Jugo, and Karin; when he planned on taking down Itachi.

In this sequence, fans will get to see Code in his prime, and see exactly how much the Karma enhances his battle prowess.

Buckle up, folks! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached one of the most interesting stages of its story, and Borutro Episode 220 will be the first step into this insane arc.

Boruto Episode 220 airs tomorrow, 17 October, at 2.30 pm IST.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan