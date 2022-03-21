What if Naruto's Itachi never killed the Uchiha clan?

Despite having less screen time, Itachi Uchiha became one of the most iconic characters in Naruto. He is hailed as the prodigy of not only his clan but also as a Shinobi of Konoha.

Itachi joined Anbu aged 12 and subsequently became captain the following year. Even at the tender age of 7, he used to think like a Hokage.

Itachi has one of the most excruciating pasts in the history of Naruto. He took the fall for everything by annihilating his entire clan and family, leaving his younger brother, Sasuke, to prevent an upcoming war from happening on the orders of Danzo.

Although he turned out to be an unsung warrior, he could be the greatest if he never committed the Uchiha Genocide.

What would be the fate of Konoha in 'Naruto' if Itachi never massacres his family and his clan?

If Itachi had never walked the path he was destined to, a lot of things would have been different in Naruto. Sasuke would have a normal life without suffering from trauma and pain. For starters, he would have been a different individual, like being polite with his teammates.

As Itachi is renowned for being a genius and a powerful Shinobi, no one would be a better contender for the position of Fifth Hokage than him.

The Uchiha clan will rise up to be the powerful and dominant Shinobi clan who will literally become an unstoppable force. They will not only be the strongest clan in Konoha but the entire Shinobi World.

On the other hand, Danzo would have been annihilated before he could lay his hands on Shisui's Sharingans.

Akatsuki would never have become a strong alliance without Itachi, and the Fourth Great Ninja War would have been neutralized before its commencement. Itachi, carrying the Will of Fire, would eventually prevail over his clan's Curse of Hatred and become the head of his clan to give them the rightful direction of peace.

Obito Uchiha @Sage_Drawing The Uchiha are greatly devoted to love, however they tend to conceal their affectionate emotions. When that love is lost, it can turn to a pure hatred. They feel more hate than anyone else, because they love more than anyone possibly could. It’s the curse of being an Uchiha. The Uchiha are greatly devoted to love, however they tend to conceal their affectionate emotions. When that love is lost, it can turn to a pure hatred. They feel more hate than anyone else, because they love more than anyone possibly could. It’s the curse of being an Uchiha. https://t.co/LFIWTOr71s

Moreover, after becoming the head of the clan, there would be no one who would dare to go against Itachi.

There might also be another alternative future ahead of Itachi and Konoha, but the whole storyline would have changed if he had never killed his clan and his family. Naruto might not have become the prophesied hero he was destined to be, and Sasuke would never be the strongest Uchiha of all time like he is right now.

Like it's said, Whatever Happens, Happens for Good. All the events that happened in the past led the characters in the proper direction. Now, Konoha is resting assuredly on the shoulders of two of the most powerful Shinobis in the world: Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha.

Moreover, it was Itachi Uchiha who made his brother the strongest by driving him in the direction of agony and hatred. His method was not conventional, but he too had no choice either.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

