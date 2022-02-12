10 strongest members of the Uzumaki clan in Naruto, ranked 

The Uzumaki clan is regarded as one of the strongest in Naruto. During the warring period, the Senju clan maintained a good relationship with the Uzumaki clan, and to strengthen their bonds, Hashirama Senju married Mito Uzumaki.

The Senju’s symbolized their clans’ friendship by adding the Uzumaki’s Emblem to Konoha’s flak jackets. Later it becomes the symbol of the Hidden Leaf.

The Uzumaki clan members have strong life forces, as they age slower than others and can heal severe injuries through the consumption of Chakra.

Uzumaki clan members in Naruto, ranked from weakest to the strongest

10) Fuso

Fuso Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fuso was a nurse in the small village of Amegakure. During the warring states period, she and her husband got caught by the ninjas of Konoha, and they were quickly executed by them.

Fuso worked for a cause, by providing help to the victims of war. There is not much known about her, but still, as an Uzumaki, she might have inherited healing techniques from the clan, which is why she was a nurse.

9) Mito

Mito Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mito was the wife of the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju. Her marriage with the leader of the Senju Clan has played a crucial role in strengthening the bonds between the Senju and Uzumaki.

She was able to seal the entirety of the Nine-Tails within her, making her its first Jinchuuriki ever. After becoming a Jinchuriki, her chakra reserve increased and granted her powerful abilities. Alas, there’s not much known about her fighting skills.

8) Karin

Karin Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Karin was a former ninja of Kusagakure and later she became the subordinate of Orochimaru. She helped the latter in his experiments with being the warden of his southern hideout. She has unique abilities like Minds Eye of Kagura which allows her to sense any target’s chakra signature.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, she was able to destroy Tobi’s giant wooden statue and its several arms with an incomplete version of Adamantine Sealing Chains, a technique of the Uzumaki clan.

7) Kushina

Kushina Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Renowned by the moniker “Red-hot Habanero,” Kushina was an impulsive and eccentric kunoichi from hailing from Konoha. She becomes the second Jinchuriki, succeeding Mito for the Nine-Tails.

Being an Uzumaki, Kushina possessed a tremendous chakra reserve which granted her the abilities like Healing powers and longevity. Talented and knowledgeable about Sealing Techniques, she garnered these attributes from her clan and taught them to Minato.

6) Ashina

Ashina Uzumaki (on the left), as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ashina was the leader of the Uzumaki clan during the warring states period and also during the founding of the Hidden Leaf village. To subdue a Tailed Best which was on the loose, Hashirama came to the aid of Ashina.

Using his Sealing Technique, he successfully cornered the beast. As the leader of the Uzumaki clan, Ashina was proficient in Sealing Techniques as well as Kenjutsu.

5) Himawari

Himawari Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Himawari is the daughter of Naruto and Hinata, also the granddaughter of the Fourth Hokage, Minato, and Kushina. At a young age, she was able to unlock her Byakugan and was quite successful in knocking her father in a single blow. She can be a formidable ninja by honing her Uzumaki and Hyuga prowess in the near future.

4) Hinata

Hinata Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Widely acclaimed as the “Byakugan Princess,” Hinata is one of the powerful members of Hyuga in Naruto. After marrying Naruto, whom she was infatuated with since their first interaction, she becomes a part of the Uzumaki clan. She is an exceptional kunoichi with prowess in her Dojutsu and Gentle Fist.

3) Boruto

Boruto Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Boruto is the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto, and Hinata. Boruto in the near future has the potential to surpass his predecessors and peers.

At a young age, he was able to fight a member of Otsutsuki, and that too, with his own peculiar Rasengan technique. With the bloodline of Uzumaki and Hyuga, he’s going to be a formidable ninja.

2) Nagato

Nagato Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato was a prodigy as Jiraiya believed that he was the reincarnation of the Sage of the Six Paths. After witnessing his parents getting slaughtered by the ninjas of Konoha, he awakened Madara’s Rinnegan and killed them.

Although it was Yahiko, who founded the Akatsuki, Nagato took up the mantle after his death and used his body for Deva Path.

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Naruto is the main protagonist of the show, but he was not that powerful from the beginning. His journey from being a nobody to somebody is what makes him the most adored character in the anime.

Despised for being a Jinchuriki, he changed everyone's perspective not just by helping his own nation in the Pain Arc, but also by playing a vital role in the Fourth Great Ninja War besides the allied nations. He is by far the strongest member of the Uzumaki clan.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul