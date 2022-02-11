10 Mangekyo Sharingan users in Naruto, ranked from strongest to weakest

Mangekyo Sharingan in the Naruto series has perhaps one of the most painful conditions set for an individual to activate the skill. It is a new and evolved form of the original Sharingan and can be triggered if the user meets certain conditions. Only a few selected characters possess the crimson eye.

The Mangekyo Sharingan, exclusive to the Uchihas, can be activated if a certain individual goes through immense trauma by losing a closed one. However, this was misunderstood by the clan, leading them to believe that the requirement involved murder for the awakening.

Each Mangekyo can be easily distinguished with its distinct features, where the Sharingan's Tomoe changes its form. The following article lists down the powerful users of the Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and contains major spoilers.

10 most powerful Mangekyo Sharingan users in Naruto

10) Fugaku Uchiha

Fugaku Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Known as the "Wicked Eye Fukagu" during the Third Shinobi War, Fugaku Uchiha did not shy away from showing his sons the reality of war. He once took Itachi to show a pile of corpses on the battlefield, only to make him accustomed to reality.

Fugaku's Mangekyo was activated during the Third Shinobi War when his best friend sacrificed himself to save him. Although it wasn't shown in the anime, Fugaku was pretty assured of the Sharingan's capability in controlling a Kyubi.

9) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Danzo's unauthorized and illegal activities behind the scenes in Konoha village raised a lot of suspicions against him. His evil actions against the personnel of the Leaf village made him one of the fearsome antagonists in the series. Danzo's justification behind everything he did was, "for the sake of the Konohagakure."

He wielded Shisui Uchiha's Sharingan in his right eye, alongside the Kotoamatsukami, his Mangekyo. What made Danzo one of the fiercest users was his ability to quickly adapt to Shisui's Mangekyo since it wasn't the first Sharingan Danzo acquired.

8) Izuna Uchiha

Izuna as seen in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Growing up during the Warring States Period, Izuna Uchiha became one of the strongest warriors of the clan alongside his brother Madara. The siblings were also the first two Uchihas to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan.

Although not much was shown regarding Izuna's Mangekyo, it was definitely on par with Madara. He went on to fight against the second strongest Senju during that period, Tobirama, who barely held on against him. Additionally, Izuna became one of two leaders of the clan, solely because of his Mangekyo.

7) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Viewers follow the story of Sasuke from his childhood. Being one of the main characters of the series, he had the immense build-up to his Mangekyo, which granted him the ability to use Amaterasu alongside Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi.

Sasuke Uchiha acquires the Mangekyo Sharingan after the death of his brother Itachi. He realized that his brother has been the most important person in his life, after years of despising him. He additionally gained the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan by transplanting Itachi's eyes.

It further granted him the ability to use enhanced versions of the existing powers without exhausting himself. Having Mangekyo in both his eyes granted him Susanoo, a huge avatar made on Chakra that fights on the user's behalf.

6) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Naruto)

The leader of the famous Team-7 in the Naruto series, Kakashi Hatake, is one of the few people on the list who isn't from the Uchiha clan. He got his Sharingan from his childhood friend Obito Uchiha during the Third Shinobi War.

Kakashi awakened his Mangekyo after one of his childhood friends (Rin Nohara) died. He suffered intense side effects, such as bleeding and deteriorating vision. Kakashi's Mangekyo could cast Kamui on targets mid-air, and warp them into a different dimension.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi's Mangekyo as seen in the anime (Image via Naruto)

The name Itachi Uchiha is known by the entire community as one of the most famous personalities in an anime series. Known for murdering his entire clan, Itachi was introduced in the series as a major antagonist from the Akatsuki. From a very young age, he started training alongside Shisui, who became his best friend with time.

Itachi acquired his Mangekyo after witnessing his childhood friend Shisui committing suicide. However, he gained the ability to cast Tsukuyomi, a powerful Gensjutsu used to trap someone's mind in an illusion. Additionally, Itachi could also cast Amaterasu from his right eye.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito as seen in the anime (Image via Naruto)

One of the most tragic characters in the series, Obito Uchiha came back from the dead only to watch his loved one die. Being a very cheerful guy growing up, he was put in the same team as Kakashi and Rin under the leadership of Minato Namikaze.

Obito activated his Mangekyo immediately after witnessing Rin's death at the hands of his childhood friend, Kakashi. This led to Kakashi's Mangekyo activation at the same time, since both shared the same Sharingan from before. Obito's Mangekyo allows him to use Kamui, where he can even warp any part of his body, allowing him to dodge all kinds of attacks for five minutes.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara's Mangekyo as seen in the video game (Image via Bandai Namco)

As mentioned before in this list, Madara Uchiha was one of the first from his clan to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan alongside his brother Izuna. However, after Izuna's death, Madara used his eyes to cure his own vision and gain Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

After acquiring the Eternal Mangekyo, Madara was granted enhanced physical capabilities and increased movements while fighting. But his power with Mangekyo truly shined through his Susanoo. It wielded a Katana which held the capability to destroy terrain, leading people to believe that Madara's Susanoo had the powers of the Tailed Beasts.

2) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Father to all Uchihas, Indra Otsutsuki received the Sharingan from his grandmother Kaguya's Rinne Sharingan. Indra awakened his Mangekyo by killing his followers, who were his best friends as well.

Indra's Mangekyo allowed him to form a complete Susanoo similar to Madara's, only to deal damage of greater scale. In addition, his left eye allowed him to use Hinokagutsuchi, which greatly resembled the Amaterasu.

1) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui as seen in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Shisui Uchiha's Mangekyo was so strong that people had to destroy any traces of it even after his death. While his right eye was stolen by Danzo, Shisui managed to get away with his left eye and entrusted it to Itachi right before killing himself.

Shisui possessed the ability known as Kotoamatsukami, which granted him a very advanced level Genjutsu. Shisui could enter anyone's mind within his field of view, and manipulate them with false experiences.

Danzo and Itachi both destroyed each of Shisui's eyes after his death, to keep them from falling into the enemy's hands.

