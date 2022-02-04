Can Sakura beat Kakashi in Boruto? 

The Kakashi vs Sakura debate among Boruto and Naruto fans seemed to have started since the former Hokage lost his Sharingan. Both communities can be pretty divided when it comes to this comparison.

These characters are impressive shinobis in their own rights and played a crucial role in some of the most critical missions throughout the series.

However, there is a bit of a difference in the overall combat abilities and power levels when comparing them from Boruto.

Boruto: Kakashi Hatake vs Sakura Haruno

Kakashi is one of those prodigies born with a natural talent and an IQ level that surpassed a regular shinobi. He was so strong that he became a member of the Anbu Black Ops when he was just 13. Kakashi's combat ability and battle tactics were superior to his peers, and people from the neighboring nations feared his name.

Sakura Haruno is a skilled shinobi who boasts considerable physical strength. But she really shines in the field of medicine as she was trained by the greatest medical ninja of all time, Tsunade.

However, if the Boruto two characters went up against each other, Kakashi would win despite losing his Sharingan.

Kakashi losing his Sharingan means he cannot copy the ninjutsu that the enemy performs. However, he knows over 1000 jutsus, and the loss of Sharingan would mean increased chakra reserves since it won't drain his resources. Kakashi is also one of the smartest combatants, and his battle intelligence is unmatched.

Sakura's attacks might be mighty, but given Kakashi's speedy reflexes and speed, he will find ways to avoid taking those hits.

Kakashi also compensated for his lack of Chidori by inventing Lightning Release: Purple Lightning. This technique offers him versatility since it has multiple uses apart from a direct hit, similar to his Chidori.

He can use the technique to replicate Sasuke's Chidori Current as well. Yes, Sakura will use the Strength of a Hundred Seal, but Kakashi will be able to counter it given his vast knowledge of jutsu and overall combat intellect.

He is also capable of all five elemental releases, but his proficiency lies in the lightning release. The matchup is not one-sided, as it will be a close fight. That being said, Kakashi would be the winner of this Boruto battle.

The key to his victory would be his intellect and battle experience coupled with his natural ability to fight and the vast knowledge about various jutsus.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer