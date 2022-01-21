Can Tailed-beasts actually die in Naruto?

Can Tailed-beasts die in Naruto? This question has sparked a lot of debates in the fandom over the years. After fans witnessed Kurama's death in Boruto last year, this again became one of the major concerns.

After a lot of debates and theories, fans finally have managed to unlock the answer to this question. Here is what they seem to think of the same.

Where did Tailed-beasts come from?

The world of Naruto is filled with allegories and references to mythology which can be easily missed by the unversed fans. The Tailed-beast reference is one of them. The Nine-tailed Fox demon has been a huge part of Oriental mythology for a long time.

In Naruto, not just the Nine-tailed beast, but all of them were created when the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, split the Chakra of the Ten-tailed beast to regulate its destruction and save the world.

As such, all the Tailed-beasts are made of Chakra. Fans already know how the Chakra flow reached all the beings in the Naruto world. As a fact, as long as there is Chakra present in that world, it is impossible to completely obliterate the Tailed-beasts.

Can Tailed-beasts truly perish in Naruto?

𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼 岸本斉史 @kishimotomasshi



They will always come back, but until that happens, they’re factually dead.



Kurama will come back in the future. It may take years, decades, centuries, millennia... Because Tailed Beasts are life-forms made of pure chakra, they are eventually reborn after dying.They will always come back, but until that happens, they’re factually dead.Kurama will come back in the future. It may take years, decades, centuries, millennia... #KURAMA Because Tailed Beasts are life-forms made of pure chakra, they are eventually reborn after dying. They will always come back, but until that happens, they’re factually dead. Kurama will come back in the future. It may take years, decades, centuries, millennia... #KURAMA🦊 https://t.co/9j4FllyTN6

This has recently sparked a major debate among fans, and rightfully so, as they witnessed Kurama dying in Boruto. The tragic event broke their hearts as much as it did Naruto's. Since his childhood, Naruto has never known life without Kurama's presence.

Although they didn't always see eye to eye, their bond became stronger over time. Fans were concerned whether it is possible for Naruto to ever get back Kurama.

Although that is highly unlikely, it is possible. In fact, it seems inevitable that in time, Kurama will be reborn again. It might take decades or even a thousand years, but it might still happen.

Further reinforcing this argument is the fact that Boruto showed fans the presence of another young Ten-tailed beast hidden away in a different dimension.

This happened during the Fourth Great Ninja War as well until it returned back to its original form, the Chakra Tree. So, all of these factors point to the fact that although they might die temporarily, they will always come back in a different era. As such, it does not seem possible for the Tailed-beasts to perish forever.

Naruto still keeps fans engaged even years after the series' ending. With that being said, Boruto is keeping fans hooked with new revelations. Viewers are eager to learn what adventure awaits them and their fan-favorites from Naruto.

