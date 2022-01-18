Can Sasuke use Susanoo with one eye in Naruto?

Sasuke is not only Naruto's best friend and rival, but he is also one of the strongest shinobi in the whole Naruto and Boruto series. It comes as no surprise to the fans as they are already aware of this due to his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and later the Rinnesharingan he got from the Sage of the Six Paths.

Combine that with his Indra Chakra and Indra's arrow, and he is almost invincible.

However, in Boruto, he recently lost his Rinnegan by Boruto's Momoshiki manifestation. As such, the whole fandom has been burning with questions like whether he can use Susanoo with one eye? Here is what they seem to think of the same.

How did Sasuke lose his Rinnegan?

Sasuke unlocked his Mangekyo Sharingan when after his fight and consecutive death of Itachi, he learned the truth about him. After that, when he completely lost his eyesight due to the over usage of Mangekyo, he gained the power of Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan when Tobi replanted Itachi's eyes on him.

Later the Sage of Six Paths turned one of these eyes into a Choku-tomoe Rinnegan or Rinnesharingan.

As such, he almost became invincible. However, in Boruto, Sasuke lost his Rinnegan when Boruto, in his Momoshiki or Borushiki form, stabbed it. As such, fans seemed to be concerned about whether Sasuke could still use his Susanoo with just one eye.

Can Sasuke use Susanoo with one eye?

Although fans are yet to see him using Rinnegan in the anime after that, it does not seem impossible, according to them. One of the reasons is that, in Naruto, they witnessed Uchiha Shisui use his Susanoo with just one eye after Danzo stole the other.

Since the remaining Sharingan that Sasuke has is an Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, not to mention he still has his Indra Chakra, it does not seem impossible for him to use it with one eye. However, the confirmation to this is something the fans will still have to wait for until the anime progresses further with the story.

Boruto reached its peak popularity last year with amazing reveals and twists. From Amado's defection, Kawaki's Karma withdrawal, Naruto's Baryon Mode, Kurama's death, and Sasuke's Rinnegan loss, the show seemed to get the fandom's hopes up for more amazing reveals this year. What new reveals does the series have for fans with the Code Arc coming up?

