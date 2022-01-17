Fans lose it on Twitter after Boruto chapter 66 spoilers mark one of the protagonists’ end

Boruto chapter 66 had an insane amount of hype to live up to, and fans had waited eagerly for spoilers. Today, detailed spoilers were posted on Reddit and Twitter, and the Boruto fandom has gone haywire in the past few hours. A major death is shown in the spoilers, and despite the death not being confirmed as of yet, fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock.

Note: Major spoiler warning for Boruto chapter 66.

The entire cast trends on Twitter after Boruto chapter 66 spoilers reveal major character death

Soon after the spoilers came out, the entire cast of Boruto started trending on Twitter, chief amongst them being Kawaki, Sakura, Hinata, Kurama, Shikamaru and Naruto.

kcflasherx ✍🏼 @kcflasherx

#Borutochapter66 The whole cast trending besides the MC whos suffering thats crazy ong The whole cast trending besides the MC whos suffering thats crazy ong💀💀#Borutochapter66 https://t.co/aZyEzLjzMl

Surprisingly, or not so surprisingly, considering that the Boruto fandom is known for not prioritizing its main character, Boruto is the only character that is not trending. This is a little baffling, considering that he ends up with a hole in his chest.

Indeed, according to the spoilers, Boruto chapter 66 marks the apparent death of Boruto Uzumaki. To kill Momoshiki, who currently possesses Boruto, Kawaki decides to do what he knows Naruto cannot do.

Young Lord Tsuna🔥 @basedchadceo #Borutochapter66 #BORUTO Nah this is outright disrespectful and goated. Boruto uses Gale Palm to stop Naruto from saving him, letting Kawaki put a hole through him and kill him off. #BorutoCh66spoilers Nah this is outright disrespectful and goated. Boruto uses Gale Palm to stop Naruto from saving him, letting Kawaki put a hole through him and kill him off. #BorutoCh66spoilers #Borutochapter66 #BORUTO https://t.co/1fTKyN5QYp

While Naruto tries to intervene between his two boys, they seem to have decided for themselves. According to the spoilers, the chapter ends with Kawaki shoving his transformed arm through Boruto’s chest, seemingly killing him.

Twitter is flooded with Obito memes

However, fans seem to have taken this opportunity as a chance to create as many memes as possible, chief amongst them being the Obito meme:

Some have started to joke that the show will now be all about Kawaki, while others find it funny that out of all the characters who could have died, the protagonist did.

Concern for Boruto seems hard to find

ADI 🍁 @komrademeow BORUTO IS NOW A MEMBER OF DONUT GANG CONGRATULATIONSBORUTO IS NOW A MEMBER OF DONUT GANG CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 BORUTO IS NOW A MEMBER OF DONUT GANG https://t.co/z8TKBitU29

However, contrary to how other fandoms react to the death of their MCs, worry or grief for Boruto seems to be scarce on Twitter today.

Crank @RinkaCrank94 #Borutochapter66 Boruto getting a hole put in him is ruined by the fact we KNOW he lives Boruto getting a hole put in him is ruined by the fact we KNOW he lives😭😭 #Borutochapter66 https://t.co/3Ud2aiPkjU

Most fans have justified that with the fact that the Boruto manga begins with an older Boruto facing Kawaki, which suggests that Boruto is likely not dead.

Others counter that with the speculation that the older Boruto is probably just an Edo Tensei version.

Call for Sakura

What stands out is that numerous fans want Sakura Uchiha to arrive at the field and heal Boruto.

YungPeanutStan @LuvvvorLusttt #Borutochapter66 GIRL PLEASE WE NEED YOU NOW MORE THAN EVER!!! #Borutochapter66 GIRL PLEASE WE NEED YOU NOW MORE THAN EVER!!! https://t.co/Qz8vgqHaco

Being one of the most powerful healers in the series, many seem to believe that the kunoichi can heal Boruto, which is probably why she was trending with the most tweets.

Theorizing about Jogan and Amado

borutoisfire @borutoisfire #BorutoCh66spoilers #BORUTO #Borutochapter66 After Kawaki’s lethal blow, this would be the perfect time for Boruto’s Jougan to awaken…… After Kawaki’s lethal blow, this would be the perfect time for Boruto’s Jougan to awaken…… 😳 #BorutoCh66spoilers #BORUTO #Borutochapter66 https://t.co/slqD9q9JVA

However, few fans have taken to theorizing and point out that Boruto can get back from this by awakening his Jogan.

idi nahui @youmissedjoke #BorutoCh66spoilers Eida knew kawaki had karma reconstructed this whole time, but kept it secret. whats her true intentions? she clearly isn’t on code’s side. #Borutochapter66 Eida knew kawaki had karma reconstructed this whole time, but kept it secret. whats her true intentions? she clearly isn’t on code’s side.#Borutochapter66 #BorutoCh66spoilers https://t.co/Uu93W8uUxE

Others have started to delve deeper into the section from Boruto chapter 66 spoilers where Ada says that Amado gives Kawaki only an illusion of choice, that Kawaki was always headed here, despite his wishes.

➿ @frzera #BorutoChapter66 I feel like… Naruto witnessing Kawaki killing Boruto in front of his own eyes will be the start of the friction between naruto and kawaki’s bond, even if he knows that kawaki is trying to kill momoshiki. Boruto is still his precious son I feel like… Naruto witnessing Kawaki killing Boruto in front of his own eyes will be the start of the friction between naruto and kawaki’s bond, even if he knows that kawaki is trying to kill momoshiki. Boruto is still his precious son 😢 #BorutoChapter66 https://t.co/kgcqutqvht

Most fans, however, see Boruto chapter 66 as the point where Kawaki’s bond with Naruto will start to break, as no father can condone the murder of his child.

In conclusion

Globe @globeiscute New boruto chapter 66 leaks New boruto chapter 66 leaks 💀 https://t.co/uq053GUGks

The detailed spoilers posted on Reddit clarify that Kawaki fatally wound Boruto, but Naruto characters are known to recover from that. Nowhere does Boruto chapter 66 specify that Boruto dies. The shock, in reality, is in the act of violence with meditated killing intent from both Boruto and Kawaki.

Azikrrr @AziksFN #Borutochapter66 donc la boruto est mort pour de vrai ??? #Borutochapter66 donc la boruto est mort pour de vrai ??? https://t.co/LOjXL1URm1

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, the official chapter will give the readers better answers. Boruto chapter 66 officially comes out on January 20, January 21 for some regions, and can be read for free on Viz and Manga Plus.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar