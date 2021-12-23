Boruto Chapter 66: Release date and time, where to read and more

As a manga and anime series set in the same universe as Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has a huge legacy to live up to. The story revolves around a Boruto, the son of the seventh Hokage and his struggles as he wades through life.

Shonen Jump recently announced a break which delayed the release dates of various titles including Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and more. Thankfully for fans, this does not apply to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations since this series releases its chapters on a monthly basis. Therefore, the upcoming chapter 66 will be released in about a month from the time of writing. Here's what to expect when it does release in January 2022.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 66 release details

Boruto Uzumaki ⚡️ (Bleach 110/366) @Boruto_Burner



#Boruto65 I can’t take this monthly wait anymore…Boruto using Rasendan? (Rasengan bullet)Boruto using Massive Rasengan again?Shikamaru pack loading?Daemon is STILL ASLEEP?Amado & Kawaki’s plan??Momoshiki’s presence overpowering Boruto?Artificial Karma WEAPON? I can’t take this monthly wait anymore…Boruto using Rasendan? (Rasengan bullet)Boruto using Massive Rasengan again?Shikamaru pack loading?Daemon is STILL ASLEEP?Amado & Kawaki’s plan??Momoshiki’s presence overpowering Boruto?Artificial Karma WEAPON? #Boruto65 https://t.co/sIOqB3hyKA

According to Viz Media, chapter 66 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is scheduled for release on January 20, 2022. Usually the series follows a very strict release schedule, but unforeseen circumstances can postpone the release date. This chapter will be available on Manga Plus and Viz.

The last three chapters are available to read for free on Viz, but one needs to avail a paid subscription in order to access some of the older chapters. The release time for various regions are mentioned below:

Central Standard Time: 11:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: 5:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm

Fans will have to wait until two days before the chapter is released for the raw scans to be uploaded. The spoilers will be available by January 19, 2022.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 65 recap

Chapter 65 began with Boruto clutching his chest and struggling on the ground. Despite taking his medicines, Momoshiki Otsutsuki was able to take control of his body.

On taking over his body, Momoshiki engages in a battle with Code, who tries to retreat while taking Kawaki with him. Borushiki is able to beat Code in an instant. He uses Rasendan which is a Rasengan compressed to the size of a bullet.

Borushiki takes Kawaki away from Code and tries to crush one of his limbs. Just when things seem bleak, Naruto and his trusted advisor, Shikamaru enter the battlefield and save Kawaki from Borushiki. He later explains to the Hokage and Shikamaru that Momoshiki had taken over Boruto’s body.

Code then takes Shikamaru hostage and demands that Naruto not move while Borushiki creates a massive rasengan to take down Naruto. Both fans and the characters in this chapter were utterly shocked to see that the attack was completely absorbed. Kawaki also made it in time and regained his karma at the end of the chapter.

