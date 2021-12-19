Boruto Chapter 65 spoilers: The fight against Code takes an unexpected turn

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga Chapter 65 is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2021. Spoilers for the chapter are out and the story has taken an interesting turn.

Fans have been dreading several possibilities, including Momoshiki taking over Boruto’s consciousness and going on a rampage, Shikamaru dying, or Naruto powering up. But what is set to take place will take the wind out of these theories’ sails completely.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers for the Boruto manga ahead.

Key leaks and spoilers for Boruto Chapter 65

Kawaki’s plight and Borushiki’s emergence

Chapter 65 of Boruto Leaks. Borushiki carrying the Fight. Borushiki saving Kawaki from Code. Code getting clapped by Borushiki

Chapter 64 ended with Boruto collapsing mid-fight after activating karma and using Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s powers.

Fans were correct in assuming that Momoshiki will once again emerge, and he does so in Chapter 65, shrouding the battlefield in mist. Despite not having exhausted his chakra, Boruto falls into Momoshiki’s control, who then suggests they use this opportunity to get rid of Code.

Meanwhile, Code uses this opportunity to get hold of Kawaki as his sacrifice for the Ten Tails’. Ada advises him to escape but Borushiki stops him by using a rasengan compressed into a bullet, referred to in the manga as a “rasendan,” which Code is unable to dodge.

Naruto and Shikamaru reach the scene

Separating Code from Kawaki, a Momoshiki-possessed Boruto now turns his attention to Kawaki who attempts to attack him. Kawaki is immediately pushed back and Borushiki starts breaking his arm only to be stopped by Naruto and Shikamaru. They manage to save Kawaki but a Momoshiki-possessed Boruto absorbs Shikamaru’s shadow jutsu and proceeds to attack Naruto and Kawaki.

Code takes advantage of this confusion and ambushes Shikamaru, threatening to kill him if Naruto tries to go on the offensive. Stuck in a stalemate, Borushiki changes tactics and offers to kill Naruto.

Kawaki fights back

The build up for The pay off in Boruto chapter 65 with Kawaki



Chapter 56: Kawaki & Boruto talking about being able to use all their Otsutsukis abilities.



Chapter 58: Kawaki shows that he's more dependent on Karma then he thought and it shows the internal struggle

Kawaki, however, cannot deal with the prospect of Naruto being killed and desperately rushes in to stop Boruto. But possessed by Momoshiki, Kawaki is easily thrown off. Momoshiki launches a Chou Oodama rasengan at Naruto, but just when it seems like all is lost, Kawaki absorbs the rasengan with a karma that shouldn’t have been there at all.

Kawaki regains karma in all its glory, complete with markings that seem like Boruto’s, with Ishhiki’s horn and the pupil of his left eye warped into an inverted triangle.

Predictions for the Boruto manga

TheLegend3303

So neither Code nor Momoshiki think that Kawaki can back his karma and they underestimate him severely but Amado know. Well seems sus as ever

Amado’s suspicious remarks in Chapter 59 about Kawaki's otsutsified body, and his obvious nervousness at Kawaki being in mortal danger, make it obvious that he had known that something like this was going to happen.

Adarsh

We will witness some Borushiki greatness tonight plus kawaki karma seal

From here, there are three possibilities, but all are incomplete. The first possibility is that Amado had secretly performed some procedure that would let Kawaki regain karma as a weapon.

A second more worrying possibility is that Ishhiki is still alive to some degree, in some form.

The third theory is that with no soul to occupy the vessel, Kawaki has become a failed vessel, like Code.

Jiraiya

karma Kawaki into saved naruto

redraw the end of the boruto and kawaki chapter. 65 page

#borutoch65spoilers ☠️ karma Kawaki into saved narutoredraw the end of the boruto and kawaki chapter. 65 page 🎨#kawaki #Naruto☠️ karma Kawaki into saved narutoredraw the end of the boruto and kawaki chapter. 65 page#borutoch65spoilers https://t.co/A0sr6WaWSb

These theories can lead to some interesting plot points later on in the story after more information is revealed. But for now, it is still unclear how Code and Momoshiki would react to this new development, and if Shikamaru will end up losing his life in the scuffle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan