Boruto manga chapter 65: Preview, release date, and speculations

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter 64 ended with a cliffhanger, and has fans restless with anticipation and quite a bit of apprehension about what would happen to the two young shinobi, with Boruto's sudden collapse and Code having the upper hand.

Now with spoilers for chapter 65 out, speculations and theories have spread like wildfire in the Boruto fandom.

Boruto chapter 65 preview and release date

Boruto manga chapters are released on a monthly basis with chapter 64 having been released on November 19, 2021. The chapter leaves readers in the thick of battle, with Code having ambushed Kawaki in an attempt to take him away to an infatuated Ada, while also acquiring Boruto for the purpose of sacrificing him to the Ten Tails to awaken the God Tree and become the ultimate Otsutsuki.

Chris Hernandez @ChrisHernan20 So the pills are the reason why boruto is in this form #borutochapter64spoilers So the pills are the reason why boruto is in this form #borutochapter64spoilers https://t.co/FtWwPGRKnc

Boruto awakens his Karma seal and accesses Momoshiki Otsutsuki's powers, but without letting Momoshiki take control of his consciousness, which as both Boruto and Ada suspect is an effect of Amado's medicines.

In a final bid to save Kawaki, Boruto gears up to defeat Code in one fell strike but collapses unexpectedly, much to Kawaki's alarm.

Chapter 65 is thus extremely crucial, becoming the reveal to Boruto and Kawaki's fate in the hands of Code. Set to be released on December 20, 2021, the raw scans of the preview for chapter 65 will be released a day or two before the actual chapter is released. Chapter 65 will be available on the Viz Shonen Jump website.

Chapter 65: Speculations

Two major theories have taken root in the Boruto manga fandom with the conclusion of chapter 64. Fans are speculating that it is this confrontation that will give Boruto the scar he was seen with at the very beginning of the series, in the scene where he faces off against Kawaki with a destroyed Konoha village in the background.

The other possibility is related to Naruto and Shikamaru, who are seen rushing to save them. With Kurama's death, Naruto is no longer as formidable as he previously was, despite still being a very powerful shinobi.

Shikamaru having realized this, accompanies Naruto, and many are apprehensive that this will culminate in Shikamaru's death, possibly while trying to save Naruto. Shikamaru being shown on the cover of chapter 64 on adds to this theory.

Avi @Cutelilshizu

chapter64spoilers

#boruto

#shikamaru I just hope that shikadai won't lose his father nd temari her husband becoz shikamaru is way more important chara for both as well as for the village, i hope the 🐐 WILL MAKE OUT ALIVE....i pray for shikamaru 🙏🥺 #boruto chapter64spoilers I just hope that shikadai won't lose his father nd temari her husband becoz shikamaru is way more important chara for both as well as for the village, i hope the 🐐 WILL MAKE OUT ALIVE....i pray for shikamaru 🙏🥺#borutochapter64spoilers#boruto#shikamaru https://t.co/6S6YVA99Bs

In summation

The manga storyline continues to head in a dismal direction, with the destruction of Sasuke's rinnegan and Naruto's loss of the Nine Tails' chakra. Though not the most formidable villain the series has showcased yet, with the help of Ada's clairvoyance and her all-seeing eye, Code is definitely one of the most dangerous and will likely cause irreparable harm even if he is defeated in the end.

Edited by R. Elahi