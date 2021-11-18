Boruto Chapter 64 spoiler: Could this be the end of Shikamaru?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation chapter 64 is just two days away from being released. Fans are hyped, and the upcoming chapter has been leaked on social media platforms such as Reddit.

The community was quick to discuss the details of chapter 64 and how it could affect the course and direction of the plot.

Some fan theories have emerged suggesting the possibility of a character dying. This article will cover some of those fan theories that could be based on specific details that are present in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains some major spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64

Possible death in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Some Boruto fans have access to spoilers and have discussed the details of the upcoming chapter that could alter or affect the plot’s direction of progression. The first and obvious detail that has raised fans’ eyebrows is that Shikamaru is on the cover page.

Some Boruto content creators believe that Shikamaru might die while rescuing Boruto in a fight against Code.

Boruto can use Momoshiki’s powers without letting Momoshiki take over his consciousness. Ada warned Code not to waste time during that fight because she knew that Boruto’s reinforcements were arriving soon.

This was where fans were shocked when Naruto used two shadow clones to harvest Sage Mode chakra. This confirms Naruto’s massive chakra reserves despite the sad demise of the nine-tailed beast, Kurama.

At this point in the manga, Shikamaru refuses Naruto to go alone and help his son. Shikamaru joins Naruto to rescue Boruto, and the fight between them and Code might lead to Shikamaru’s death.

Some theories suggest that Naruto would die and not Shikamaru. Hinata offers to join Naruto and help their son, but the Hokage politely refuses as he wants Himawari and Boruto to have at least one parent to take care of them should something go wrong.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Naruto took this decision, he is aware of the dangers and could die in an attempt to save his son. These are some of the fan theories suggesting that Shikamaru or Naruto might die in an effort to save Boruto from Code.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha