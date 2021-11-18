Boruto chapter 64 Spoilers: Boruto vs Code takes an unexpected turn

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 is two days away from release, and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation. Naturally, a good chunk of the Boruto fan base is coming up with fan theories, and spoilers have been making the rounds on forums such as Reddit.

A subreddit has leaked and discussed spoilers from the upcoming chapter, revealing some interesting events during the Code vs. Boruto fight.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64.

Boruto: Naruto next generations Chapter 64 spoilers

Code seems to be impressed in the upcoming chapter when Boruto unleashes Momoshiki’s powers without losing consciousness. At this time, Ada wonders if he can do this because of Amado’s drugs and relays this information to Code during the fight.

Boruto, in an attempt to defeat Code, uses his shadow clone Jutsu and Taijutsu. But his shadow clones aren’t manifested with white karma.

Sources also suggest that Daemon is fast asleep throughout the entire chapter. The fight resumes, and Code places a black studded belt on Boruto’s shoulder. This is used as a portal, and Code’s arm swipes all the shadow clones around him.

During the fight, Code is constantly teleporting behind Boruto and evades his attacks by emerging from the claw marks. Kawaki observes Boruto’s movements and realizes that his movements are not normal.

Ada is concerned and warns Code not to mess around because reinforcements will arrive if he doesn’t hurry up and defeat him. If that happens, Code will be defeated before he even gains his “True Powers.”

At this stage of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64, fans will be hyped, and it will clear some of the doubts fans have raised about Naruto. The Hokage uses two of his shadow clones to manifest Sage Mode.

Many fans wondered if Naruto could do so since Kurama’s death. Kurama was the reason for his large chakra reserves. Now that he is seen using Sage Mode to track down his son’s chakra, fans can take a sigh of relief as the leader of Konohagakure is not as weak as they thought he was.

Ino is asked to track Naruto’s chakra and increase the search radius. Shikamaru joins Naruto in the hunt.

Shikamaru clearly warns Naruto not to be reckless when he locates his son’s chakra. The fight resumes and Boruto attempts to use the vanishing Rasengan. His efforts go in vain as he is seen falling to the ground and clutching his chest in pain.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha