Boruto Chapter 64: Release date and time, preview, where to read, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel to well-known Shonen anime and manga, Naruto. Just like its parent series, Boruto has built a well-deserved cult-like following. Of course, fans eagerly anticipate each chapter and episode’s release, and Boruto Chapter 64 is no different.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

The previous chapter covered major fights, namely between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto, as well as Code and Kawaki. In a continuation of this chapter, Code was able to access his Karma power, allowing him to overpower Kawaki and take him to Ada. This is a conundrum that Boruto must stop at all costs. Needless to say, fans are excited to discover where the series goes with this arc.

With that said, this article will look into everything known about the release of Chapter 64.

When will Boruto Chapter 64 be released

According to MangaPlus, Chapter 64 is chartered to be released at 12:00 AM (JST) on November 20, 2021.

Western release times are as follows:

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM, November 20, 2021

Central Time: 11:00 AM, November 20, 2021

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM, November 20, 2021

British Time: 5:00 PM, November 20, 2021

Chapter 64 spoilers

This chapter is entitled “Control”. In this chapter, Boruto unleashes Momoshiki in his attempt to save Kawaki. A feat that admittedly impressed Code. The previous times when he summoned Momoshiki’s power, Boruto was not conscious as Momoshiki took over his body. However, this time was different, which Ada believes is because of Amado’s drugs.

rusell jn @KylianNeta In the spoiler of chapter 64 one of the panels shows Boruto falling down in pain while holding his chest, this could be the effect of Amado's drug,Or is this a side effect of using the new mode where Boruto's body can't keep up with momoshiki power In the spoiler of chapter 64 one of the panels shows Boruto falling down in pain while holding his chest, this could be the effect of Amado's drug,Or is this a side effect of using the new mode where Boruto's body can't keep up with momoshiki power https://t.co/vLW65asUhm

Code and Boruto then engage in an intense battle. Code proved himself a worthy adversary as he put up an impressive fight. Code is clearly having fun in this fight, but has to ensure he doesn’t lose focus. His focus can mean the difference between him winning the fight or being defeated himself.

Kawaki, still being held captive, pleads with Boruto to not put all his trust into the Claw Marks power, as they don’t know how it works yet. Despite this, his pleas fall on deaf ears as Boruto is still adamant about winning this battle.

Boruto Chapter 64 leaks

Now, just as with any leaks, the information gathered will never be as accurate as the official release. That being said, these leaks give fans an insight into what to expect in Chapter 64:

Where to read Chapter 64

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chapter 64 of the series can be read on Viz Media and Manga Plus. To read all the chapters on Viz Media, you must pay for a Shonen Jump subscription. However, this subscription is arguably cheap at only $1.99 monthly.

Edited by R. Elahi