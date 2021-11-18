Boruto Chapter 64: Release date and time, preview, where to read, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel to well-known Shonen anime and manga, Naruto. Just like its parent series, Boruto has built a well-deserved cult-like following. Of course, fans eagerly anticipate each chapter and episode’s release, and Boruto Chapter 64 is no different.
[SPOILERS AHEAD]
The previous chapter covered major fights, namely between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto, as well as Code and Kawaki. In a continuation of this chapter, Code was able to access his Karma power, allowing him to overpower Kawaki and take him to Ada. This is a conundrum that Boruto must stop at all costs. Needless to say, fans are excited to discover where the series goes with this arc.
With that said, this article will look into everything known about the release of Chapter 64.
When will Boruto Chapter 64 be released
According to MangaPlus, Chapter 64 is chartered to be released at 12:00 AM (JST) on November 20, 2021.
Western release times are as follows:
Pacific Time: 9:00 AM, November 20, 2021
Central Time: 11:00 AM, November 20, 2021
Eastern Time: 12:00 PM, November 20, 2021
British Time: 5:00 PM, November 20, 2021
Chapter 64 spoilers
This chapter is entitled “Control”. In this chapter, Boruto unleashes Momoshiki in his attempt to save Kawaki. A feat that admittedly impressed Code. The previous times when he summoned Momoshiki’s power, Boruto was not conscious as Momoshiki took over his body. However, this time was different, which Ada believes is because of Amado’s drugs.
Code and Boruto then engage in an intense battle. Code proved himself a worthy adversary as he put up an impressive fight. Code is clearly having fun in this fight, but has to ensure he doesn’t lose focus. His focus can mean the difference between him winning the fight or being defeated himself.
Kawaki, still being held captive, pleads with Boruto to not put all his trust into the Claw Marks power, as they don’t know how it works yet. Despite this, his pleas fall on deaf ears as Boruto is still adamant about winning this battle.
Boruto Chapter 64 leaks
Now, just as with any leaks, the information gathered will never be as accurate as the official release. That being said, these leaks give fans an insight into what to expect in Chapter 64:
Where to read Chapter 64
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Chapter 64 of the series can be read on Viz Media and Manga Plus. To read all the chapters on Viz Media, you must pay for a Shonen Jump subscription. However, this subscription is arguably cheap at only $1.99 monthly.