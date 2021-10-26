Will Boruto turn evil? Understanding the fate of Naruto's son

Recent episodes of Boruto have had fans at the edge of their seats as a Momoshiki Otsutsuki-possessed Boruto stabs Sasuke with a kunai knife and destroys his rinnegan. The beginning of the manga and the anime have hinted that Boruto does not follow in his father, the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki's footsteps.

This has led fans to speculate if the protagonist remains a morally upright character by the end of this series. They also feel he could become an antagonist in the future, much like his mentor Uchiha Sasuke was for much of the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden series.

Does Boruto become evil?

The showdown between Boruto and Kawaki leaves several clues to the viewers about the future of Konoha village and the fate of the shinobi world in general. It begins with Boruto's ominous admission that the age of shinobi is over.

Kawaki's threat further clues us in to the fact that he has either killed or somehow sealed Naruto away and intends to do the same to his son.

Boruto's response to Kawaki is unnervingly similar to the final fight between Naruto and Sasuke at the end of Naruto Shippuden and Naruto's bitter resignation at where things stood between him and his childhood friend and teammate.

We see both Boruto and Kawaki activate their karma seals, and unlike his current state in the anime, Boruto is able to use his jougan at will. It seems unlikely that Boruto will turn into a villain, at least by his own accord.

However, the presence of the karma seal indicates that there is a possibility that Momoshiki Otsutsuki has possessed Boruto to go on a rampage that devastates the shinobi world.

Another possibility might be that the destroyed Hokage Rock and village serves as their battleground in the future, for reasons yet unknown.

What is Boruto's fate?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Found this scene to be very interesting. Boruto sees shinobi headbands being sold for money and reacts, kinda gave me episode 1 vibes: “I’m a shinobi” #Boruto Found this scene to be very interesting. Boruto sees shinobi headbands being sold for money and reacts, kinda gave me episode 1 vibes: “I’m a shinobi” #Boruto https://t.co/DZjii7hiUK

While the chances of Boruto becoming a villain are slim, there is a distinct possibility that he will become a rogue ninja at some point.

Boruto is seen wearing Sasuke's scratched-out headband and a cloak and wielding a sword that looks very similar to the ones that belong to Sasuke. This is due to his involvement with Kawaki and their attempts to get rid of the karma seal or some other unrevealed plot twist.

Since Boruto considered Sasuke his mentor, anime viewers and manga readers are wondering about the latter's whereabouts and Boruto's appearance. The morbid possibility of the Uchiha clan's head being dead becomes inevitable.

rusell jn @KylianNeta from the spoiler chapter 63,code says that karma not only makes the user stronger but also gets otsotsuki fighting experiencewhich means boruto will gain all of Momoshiki's hundreds of years of fighting experience😳 from the spoiler chapter 63,code says that karma not only makes the user stronger but also gets otsotsuki fighting experiencewhich means boruto will gain all of Momoshiki's hundreds of years of fighting experience😳 https://t.co/Hjab9lUin7

Regardless, we hope that from the destroyed remains of an older shinobi world will rise a new future. Even if Boruto does not turn into an antagonist, the ongoing arc in the manga already deals with the possibility that he might become a threat if they fail to stop his transformation into Momoshiki Otsutsuke, courtesy of his karma seal.

Edited by Ravi Iyer