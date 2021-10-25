Does Boruto become a Chunin? Exploring highlights of Boruto Episode 221 

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently enjoying momentary peace, with the Chunin Exams being held once again.

Boruto episode 221 induces nostalgia as it is very much reminiscent of the Chunin Exam arc from the original Naruto series. The latest episode and the one to follow are both fillers, or anime canon, since the latter is currently waiting for the manga to release new chapters.

However, they are crucial and very much central to the anime's plot:

Moreover, this is where fans will watch Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki possibly become Chunin.

Boruto Episode 221 highlights: The Chunin Exams resume!

Boruto Episode 221 might become one of the many fan-favorite chapters as its a throwback to the introduction of Chunin Exams in the original Naruto series. Fans fervently remember the first time they witnessed the concept in the show's prequel.

Observant ones must have recognized the site employed in the second round of the Chunin Exams. In fact, Naruto and co. fought in the same location to earn their Chunin ranks. Suffice to say, there were numerous subtle nods and references to the original series' arc.

For instance, the unspoken law of acquiring the answers in any possible way was visible throughout the the written exam. Interestingly, this stage introduced the viewers to the terrifying abilities of Gaara, Kankuro, and the others.

Will Boruto finally become a Chunin?

There is no reason to believe that plot armor will allow Boruto to pass the test, since Naruto went on to become the Seventh Hokage while still being a Genin.

Having said that, there is absolutely no doubt surrounding Boruto's fighting prowess. In fact, Kakashi claimed that he already had the skillset required to be a Chunin even before graduating from the Academy.

A prodigy with more than one chakra nature and insane combat skills, Boruto might earn the title of a Chunin this time. Hopefully, the humiliation he faced in his previous attempt won't return to haunt him.

