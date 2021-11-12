Boruto Episode 224: Release date, time, spoilers, and more

Boruto is an extremely popular anime that revolves around the life of Naruto’s son. Both manga and anime are progressing well, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of episode 224.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 will be released soon, as per sources.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 release date

The new episode will come out two days from the time of writing, on November 14. The release time for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 will be 2 AM Pacific Time. It will vary depending on the viewer’s geographical location.

The episode titled “The Legend of The Monster Cat” is one of the episodes that would mark the end of the Chunin exams. The Chunin exams were conducted to select talented ninjas to bolster the village’s defenses after the attacks from Otsutsuki.

Where to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Boruto fans can watch the latest episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll. These two streaming platforms air the episodes as and when they’re released.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 recap

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 began with the fight between Taketori Houki and Yamanaka Inojin. This battle was fierce between two talented and young ninjas. It was a highly anticipated fight as Boruto fans eagerly waited to see the victor of this match-up.

Yamanaka Inojin had both mind transfer jutsu and beast scroll in his arsenal while Taketori Houki was training as ANBU under Sai. On paper, both seemed to be evenly skilled Genins. While Taketori Houki displayed his prowess in Earth-style jutsu, Yamanaka Inojin struggled to keep up.

He attempted to use the mind transfer jutsu, and it seemed like he had cornered Taketori Houki. But training as an ANBU under Sai proved to give him an edge as he used an ANBU style jutsu to counter the mind transfer.

Meanwhile, Boruto and Mitsuki are chasing Amado, who seems to have been abducted. Since Boruto and Mitsuki were missing, Sarada was worried that the two might be disqualified because of their absence.

Boruto fans are concerned as they cannot ascertain whether Amado was indeed abducted or if he plans on betraying the village.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 spoilers

This episode is about the fight between Iwabee and Wasabi. They’re both lively and have a competitive spirit as they are seen clashing quite often.

That being said, Iwabee is a little confused after observing Wasabi’s lack of liveliness. She is feeling the pressure of performing well and improving the status of the Izuno clan, which is known for its poor track record. It almost seems like she has given up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer