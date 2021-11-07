Boruto Episode 223: Inojin vs. Houki fight intensifies, Boruto and Mitsuki may have stepped into a trap

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 begins with a recap of past events as Shikamaru and Konohamaru discuss Momoshiki's ambush during the previous Chunin Exam. As the young ninjas gear up for battle to finally become chunin shinobi, sinister forces seem to be at work, making viewers wonder - will things really go smoothly this time?

Some highlights from Boruto Episode 223

The match between Inojin and Houki begins

First match of the one-on-one Chunin final exams (Image credits: YouTube)

The episode begins with the match between Yamanaka Inojin and Taketori Houki. Boruto fans have been buzzing with anticipation as to who would win this fight, both genin being evenly matched. While Inojin has the advantage of mastering both the Yamanaka clan's Mind Transfer jutsu and the Super Beast Scroll, Sai's own trademark jutsu, Houki's skill lay in his training as ANBU and as a direct subordinate under Sai himself.

The match is short but intense, with both shinobi pulling out the big guns. Houki's speciality is Earth-style jutsu and the battle perfectly showcases his prowess in manipulating it to his advantage. Inojin perseveres as well, showing the ability to adapt and improvise when raw power isn't enough to guarantee victory.

Just when it looks like Inojin will undoubtedly win the match and become a chunin, Houki turns the tables on him completely. Using an ANBU-style jutsu for blocking out mental jutsu, Houki counters Inojin's trump card - the Yamanaka clan's Mind Transfer Jutsu.

Boruto and Mitsuki find Amado

#BORUTO #boruto223 Himawari in the future will be one of the strongest memebers of the Hyuga Clan second to only her brother Boruto 😩🔥 Himawari in the future will be one of the strongest memebers of the Hyuga Clan second to only her brother Boruto 😩🔥#BORUTO #boruto223 https://t.co/OR0aL11TTp

Meanwhile, Boruto and Mitsuki are led away by a worried Himawari to investigate some shady people wandering around the alleys of Konoha. While Boruto is inclined to dismiss her suspicions at first, the characters' concerns are unfortunately proved justified when they witness the men seemingly threatening Amado and then pushing him into a train, possibly to abduct him.

Boruto and Mitsuki obviously give chase; unknown to Sarada, who is worried about them being disqualified from the Chunin exams because of their absence.

"A mysterious figure emerges from the shadows, and it seems like he too has a Karma. Will the Chunin Exams be halted once again?"



#BORUTO Boruto episode 223: "A new threat?""A mysterious figure emerges from the shadows, and it seems like he too has a Karma. Will the Chunin Exams be halted once again?" Boruto episode 223: "A new threat?""A mysterious figure emerges from the shadows, and it seems like he too has a Karma. Will the Chunin Exams be halted once again?"#BORUTO https://t.co/V3tWdWcnnr

While he ultimately fails to win the match, Inojin has grown much since the beginnings of the Boruto series, and fans have high hopes for him in the future.

But there is a foreshadowing of something much worse beginning, as Boruto anime watchers are left guessing. Is Amado really being abducted by some unknown enemy? Or does he intend to betray Naruto and the Konoha village?

To find out, watch out for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

