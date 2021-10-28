Boruto Episode 222: As the final rounds of Chunin exams begin, here is what you should expect

Boruto has undoubtedly been a great continuation series for fans of Naruto. Like its predecessor, Boruto has an impressive arsenal of episodes, with 221 already released. There seems to be no sign of Boruto slowing down or stopping anytime soon.

Carrying an iconic title, the series has quickly become a staple in the world of both manga and anime. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduces more and more interesting storylines, keeping both fans and new viewers alike excited with anticipation.

Now with the release of Episode 222 within reach, here is everything you need to know about what to expect.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 221 Recap

Episode 221 of Boruto focused on the resumption of Chunin exams which were put on hold following the attack by Momoshiki. Konoha has been the main target for a long time, which is clear by the attack when the exam was to be administered.

So the Chunin exams were stopped to take care of the immediate threats against Konoha and the other five great nations. Boruto has been given medication by Amado to stop the manifestation of Momoshiki. However, with the loss of Kurama, Naruto feels the need for stronger and more talented Shinobis. Thus, the Chunin exams.

During the exams, each group of three needed at least 210 points to move on to the next round. As for the pairs, only 140 points were needed to move forward to the next round. When the first round subsided, Boruto pondered on whether or not he passed and Denki learns he lacked ninjutsu.

What to expect from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 222?

Boruto Episode 222 is fittingly titled “The Night Before The Final Round.” As shown in the official trailer, Boruto and the others get a shock when the organizers of the Chunin exam announce the final round. Naruto, Sai, and Shikamaru want to make this round as difficult as possible for the genins. Most importantly they want to see how well the genins adapt to various situations.

To make things more interesting, a participant’s opponent would not be announced until the day of the test. As stressful as that may sound, there is still a silver lining. The genins are granted a rest day where they can use their time to train if they so desire.

When and where to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 222

The highly-anticipated Boruto Episode 222 is chartered to be released on October 31, 2021, at 5:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST), for paid subscribers to Crunchyroll and Funimation. The free episode will be released on November 7 2021, on Crunchyroll and Funimations. Other release times are as follows:

Pacific Time: 2:00 AM (PT)

Central Time: 4:00 AM (CT)

Eastern Time: 5:00 AM (EST)

Edited by Prem Deshpande