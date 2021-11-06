Boruto Episode 223: Spoilers, release date, where to watch, and more

The Japanese series Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, has quickly risen to fame. Being the successor to Naruto, fans of the original series have greatly enjoyed watching their favorites all grownup.

With 222 episodes behind it, both Boruto and Naruto fans alike have a plethora of moments to share with their beloved characters.

Happiness, blinding rage, soul-crushing sadness, Boruto incited many emotions into the hearts of its fanbase. Now, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 223 quickly approaching, there is no sign of the series diverting from this path.

Spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 223

From Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 222, Boruto was surprised to learn that the final round would be a series of one-on-one battles. After asking a few questions, he and the other students learn that only the winner of that battle would become a Chunin.

Having no clue who they'd be facing, the students do not feel comfortable with this examination method.

In this new episode, Sai announces the final round of the Chunin Exam. This final round would have the students fight each other with only half of them progressing ahead, becoming Chunin.

Shikamaru reveals that the students will be judged based on their abilities. Furthermore, Boruto and the other students will not know who their opponent is until the beginning of the match.

Team Seven heads somewhere wondering about their fates since Boruto indicated his desire to become Chunin that day. The young ninja wants to prove to his father that he has matured since the last Chunin Exam.

He wants to showcase his progress, proving that he can become more powerful. With Mitsuki wanting everyone to become a Chunin, the issue arose of them possibly having to fight each other. Boruto told them not to hold back should they be placed in that predicament.

Boruto episode 223: Release date and where to watch

Affectionately titled “Inoji vs Houki,” Boruto: Episode 223 will be released this Sunday, 7 November 2021.

This episode can be viewed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab on Sunday at 5.30pm JST. In the meantime, dubbed versions of Boruto’s previous episodes are available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and Anime Digital. This is ideal for those who want to catch up, or rewatch, until Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 is released.

