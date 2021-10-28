Naruto: The real reason why Rock Lee can't use Ninjutsu

Rock Lee is a character who is loved by the Naruto fan base. His energy, sheer will and drive to become a better ninja makes him a fan-favorite. Rock Lee is an exceptional ninja who has mastered Taijutsu or, hand-to-hand combat techniques.

Rock Lee, Might Guy's student, was not naturally talented and couldn’t perfect the flow of chakra to use Ninjutsu. Despite his shortcomings, Rock Lee decided to master Taijutsu to the extent that allowed him to keep up against one of the best Ninjutsu users.

Rock Lee can't use Ninjutsu, but he has strength and determination

One common misconception is that people believe Rock Lee does not possess chakra at all. That is not true, since he is able to walk on water and climb objects with the help of chakra. However, he does not possess enough chakra or the skill to manipulate it fast enough with the help of hand signs to execute Ninjutsu.

As a kid, Rock Lee realized that he could not utilize chakra to become a strong ninja. For this reason, he decided to master Taijutsu or hand-to-hand combat and went to the extent of being able to open the inner gates. The Eight Gates are limiters that are present in the body in order to stop the overflow of chakra. A ninja’s full body potential is at 20%, but the Eight Gates can be opened with sufficient training.

Rock Lee was able to open five inner gates at the tender age of 13. This shocked Kakashi, and that says a lot about Rock Lee’s strength. By opening each gate, he is able to access more of his body’s chakra, but doing so causes a lot of harm.

While opening the first gate might cause just a bit of fatigue, opening the eighth gate will cause the user to die. In his youth, Rock Lee was able to master the first six of the Eight Gates, but later in his adulthood, it is shown that he is capable of opening all eight gates. He was not born talented enough to manipulate chakra with ease. He said:

"A genius, huh? What does that mean? 'Genius'? So I was not born with a whole lot of natural talent, not gifted like Neji but I work hard and I never give up! That is my gift, that is my ninja way!"

While he may not have been talented in the Ninjutsu department, he has shown the world what hard work and determination can achieve. It is safe to say that Rock Lee is one of the fan-favorites in the Naruto universe.

Edited by Sabine Algur