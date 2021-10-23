Naruto: Ranking the top 10 most iconic openings

The Naruto series has given us some iconic anime openings, in terms of both music and visuals. Featuring several catchy J-rock and J-pop tracks, this is one list that will keep you bopping your head to the beats.

On that note, let's rank the top 10 most iconic Naruto openings.

10) Flow - GO!!! (Naruto)

This Naruto opening is iconic for several reasons, its catchy track being one of them. Set during the Search for Tsunade arc, it showcases all the members of the Konoha Eleven, Sasuke, the jonin in charge of them and even the legendary trio Jiraiya, Tsunade and Orochimaru. A cheerful and motivating opening, it always makes us think back to when things were good (well except for the Third Hokage being dead, that is.)

9) Ikimono Gakari - Hotaru no Hikari (Naruto Shippuden)

The fifth opening of Naruto Shippuden is one of the few that show Orochimaru and mark the climax to the issue of Sasuke's maturation as Orochimaru's vessel. The opening sports a wistful romantic track, which works well with the major themes of this arc. Visually, this opening has several hidden Easter eggs and clues which keep getting easier to decipher as the story unravels.

8) nobodyknows+ - Hero's Come Back (Naruto Shippuden)

The first opening of Naruto Shippuden, this one is appropriately upbeat, the heavier guitar elements revving up as Naruto starts his journey. Filled with character shots, it sets the mood for a more grown up Naruto and the other characters reaching out towards the future. The opening also introduces the Akatsuki as the prime antagonists for this arc.

7) 7!! Seven Oops - Lovers (Naruto Shippuden)

Set during the Five Kage arc, this Naruto Shippuden opening is action-packed but also poignant. Mainly from Sakura's point of view, it also introduces Killer Bee, the Eight Tails' jiinchuuriki. Sakura and Gaara's tear-streaked faces only add to the intensity of Sasuke hiding his face with a hand as blood falls from his eyes like tears as a crazed smile appears on his lips.

6) Ikimono Gakari - Blue Bird (Naruto Shippuden)

Blue Bird is possibly one of the most well-known openings of Naruto Shippuden. Set against the Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission arc, an elaboration of the short clip that appeared at the very beginning of the Shippuden series, it is one of many openings that depict a free-falling Naruto. It also shows Akatsuki members Hiden and Kakuzu locked in combat against Sarutobi Asuma. This song is nostalgic for a majority of Naruto enthusiasts.

5) NICO touches the Wall - Diver (Naruto Shippuden)

An underrated opening compared to its peers, the eighth opening of Naruto Shippuden is tame in terms of its animation but goes into the deep end with its imagery, quite literally. The title and lyrics fit the opening perfectly as Naruto sinks helplessly until raised back up by his friends. A stark contrast shows Sasuke having no one to save him, thus reminding us of Naruto's promise to Sasuke and to himself: "I will save you."

4) Asian Kung Fu Generation - Haruka Kanata

Naruto openings are typically more cheerful and lighthearted compared to Naruto Shippuden, largely due to having a younger target audience. This makes the opening no less enjoyable. Introducing the Chunin exam arc, the song's ambience perfectly fits the tournament-like atmosphere and the various face-offs that this arc promises.

3) Motohiro Hata - Toumei Datta sekai (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto Shippuden's seventh opening comes at the peak of the Pain arc. The opening immediately strikes a chord with the viewers, showing a peaceful Jiraiya working on a manuscript. The animation is fluid and shows a scene of absolute carnage as Pain wrecks Konoha village and the chorus hits on cue as sage-mode Naruto appears and rushes into battle.

2) Flow - Sign (Naruto Shippuden)

Another opening by the band Flow, this one is heartwrenching as it features a young Naruto with Jiraiya and a young Sasuke with Itachi, both in monochrome. The highlight of this opening shows the fall of Jiraiya in battle with Pain, with Sasuke and Naruto looking out at the sunset mourning their loved ones.

1) Kana Boom - Silhouette (Naruto Shippuden)

Silhouette packs a punch with its quick transitions and beautiful fight sequences. Bursting with color, it skillfully summarizes Naruto's journey up till the war arc. In trademark Naruto Shippuden style, the opening is filled to the brim with clues that become glaringly obvious in retrospect.

This is not to say that the other openings of the Naruto series are not memorable. Both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have given their fans a huge collection of fantastic openings and endings, each being significant to the story in their own way.

