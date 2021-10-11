The most difficult ninjutsu to master in Naruto: Ranked from most difficult to least

Naruto is one of the most popular Shonen series with ninjutsu being an integral part of the show. These are techniques that utilize the user’s chakra and perform certain actions. These can be used for attacking, defending themselves from threats, manipulation, creating illusions, and healing to name a few of its uses.

In the Naruto universe, ninjutsus are of various types and difficulties. This article aims to create a list of the five most difficult ninjutsu that a shinobi can master in the Naruto universe.

5 most difficult ninjutsu to master in Naruto

1) The Six Red Yang Formation

This is a sealing technique that surpasses the powerful Four Red Yang ninjutsu in terms of durability and its sheer size. It is a ninjutsu so advanced that only those who are at the kage level can aspire to learn this technique. While the Four Red Yang Formation can be mastered by those at any level, this particular ninjutsu can only be performed by those who are blessed with the Sage of Six Paths power. The only way one could go through this barrier is by using the Flying Thunder God technique or other space-time ninjutsu.

2) Dead Demon Consuming Seal

Dead Demon Consuming Seal is fuinjutsu or sealing ninjutsu that was developed by the Uzumaki clan, with the ability to call upon the Shinigami or the God of Death. This particular ninjutsu uses the summoner’s very soul to seal the target. But if executed correctly, the seal will not fail. In the Naruto universe, there are two users who have successfully used this technique. There were Minato Namikaze and Hiruzen Sarutobi. Hiruzen used it against Orochimaru and relied on his physical strength to seal his soul. Unfortunately, due to a lack of chakra, he was only able to get rid of Orochimaru’s hands, preventing him from performing any ninjutsu. Minato had performed this ninjutsu and sealed Kurama, the nine tailed-beast into his son Naruto.

3) Mitotic Regeneration

Mitotic Regeneration is considered to be the absolute pinnacle of medical ninjutsu. This ninjutsu was created by Tsunade with the aim of saving her comrades. This is an extremely advanced technique that very few have mastered and Tsunade is one of them. This ninjutsu stimulates and accelerates the speed of cell division to heal the injured person instantly. This can heal injuries of any severity and is therefore considered to be the apex of medical ninjutsu.

4) Flying Thunder God Technique

Hashirama’s younger brother Tobirama Senju is the brains behind this incredible technique. He created this particular space-time ninjutsu that allows the user to instantly teleport. Naruto's father Minato Namikaze has mastered this technique. In the Naruto universe, only Minato and Tobirama are currently capable of performing this particular ninjutsu.

5) Wind Style: Rasenshuriken

According to the Copy Ninja, Kakashi Hatake, it is almost impossible to learn this ninjutsu. This jutsu has been mastered only by Naruto and only managed to do so owing to his huge chakra reserves. He used his Shadow Clone Jutsu to create multiple clones, each of them trying to master the Rasenshuriken. It was the accumulation of all the clones’ experience that enabled Naruto to perfect this particular ninjutsu.

