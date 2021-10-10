As Naruto turns 33, here are his top 5 moments

As many fans might know, October 10 is the birthday of Naruto Uzumaki, the unpredictable knucklehead ninja from Konoha. The child who had to go through a harrowing childhood ultimately fulfilled his "Ninja Way" and went on to become Hokage.

Over the years, things have been rather rough for Naruto. But this beloved blonde ninja did not let it get to him and pushed towards his dream of becoming the greatest Hokage ever.

[Spoilers Ahead]

5 of the greatest accomplishments of Naruto over the years

A lot has changed for this ninja over the years, so here is a list of five accomplishments of the Seventh Hokage, as a tribute to Naruto on his birthday.

5) Being the key to Gaara's redemption

When he became Kazekage, Gaara wanted to be someone the people of his village relied on instead of a menacing presence. The only person who held his hand and made him walk away from the path of becoming a monster is Naruto.

When Gaara addressed the Allied Shinobi Army, his words came from the realization and the dream of peace that Naruto implanted onto him.

4) Naruto saw the good in Pain's heart, although he literally wiped Konoha out

Changing Pain's heart was perhaps the greatest achievement of Naruto's "Talk no Jutsu". His confrontation with Nagato was beyond what anybody had imagined, and it was really touching when Konan said she passed on Nagato's will and vision of world peace to Naruto.

3) Bridging the gap between Tailed beasts and humans

One of the most iconic developments of Naruto Shippuden, the boy who looked upon with hatred by the entire village, felt what the Tailed Beasts had been feeling for ages.

As a result, he was the first human ever to make an effort to befriend the Tailed Beasts, and the first one to understand that they are more than just devastating forces of calamity. Now that Kurama is no more, fans are reminded of this achievement more than ever.

2) He finally brought Sasuke home

Although Naruto has achieved feats that are impressive on a global scale, bringing Sasuke back will always be a personal highlight of his life. He finally got through to his stubborn friend, and although it took losing an arm, he was finally able to bring his best friend back to Konoha.

1) Naruto became a Hokage and ensured world peace

Although the day itself turned out to be disastrous for Naruto, he finally achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage and eventually ensuring world peace and trust among the great nations.

It is certainly something when the child, whom fans saw grow up from being a mischievous kid, achieves his dreams one by one.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

