Naruto's birthday: 5 facts about child of prophecy ahead of his 33rd birthday

Things have been rather tough for Naruto lately, with Isshiki ultimately overpowering him and Kurama's impending death in the upcoming episodes in the Boruto anime.

Overall, it seems to be a lousy time for the Seventh Hokage, and it is even sadder, considering that he is about to celebrate his 33rd birthday next month, on October 10.

Losing a best friend and receiving a significant nerf in power is hardly the way to celebrate a birthday. Given that the Boruto anime might show Kurama's death on October 10 (since it is a Sunday), it is just downright sad.

However, on the 33rd birthday of this iconic anime protagonist, fans can still rejoice at how far the unpredictable knucklehead ninja from Konoha has come.

Five facts associated with Naruto's birthday and his birth in general

So it comes down to fans to make Naruto's birthday worthwhile, and in lieu of gifts, here is a collection of facts associated with Naruto's birth and birthday.

1) Naruto is a Libra

According to horoscopes, people born from September 23 to October 22 fall under the zodiac sign of Libra, which makes Naruto one too. Libras are usually considered compassionate and generous, and given how Naruto turned out, it seems pretty apt.

2) He was born on the night Konoha was destroyed

It is ironic and beautifully poetic that the protector of Konoha, and the world, would be born on the night his hometown was destroyed by the very beast who would be sealed within him.

Sure, being a Jinchuriki made Naruto's life a living hell throughout his childhood, but he followed the Will of Fire he inherited from Kushina and Minato. He made the memory of his parents proud of his accomplishments.

3) Obito got to know about Naruto's birth from Kakashi

This turned out to be a significant deus ex machina for the entire story of Naruto. Basically, the Nine-Tail's seal is weakened during childbirth, and it is apparently the best time to draw the beast out.

When he was bent on Konoha's destruction, Obito got the news of Kushina being pregnant with Naruto when Kakashi spilled the beans at Obito's grave. Fans all know what followed next.

4) Naruto was named after the protagonist of Jiraiya's first book

The relationship between Jiraiya and Naruto is one of the sweetest ones in the entire anime. Since he saw Minato as his son, he considered Naruto to be his grandson and his godchild.

It was a precious moment when Minato asked for Jiraiya's permission to name his unborn child after the protagonist of "Tales of a Gutsy Ninja", Jiraiya's first novel.

5) The Fourth Hokage sealed Kurama into Naruto with the best intentions

Minato, the Fourth Hokage, sealed the Nine-Tailed beast into his son, not pushing him towards a life of darkness. He believed that Naruto would one day be able to control Kurama's power and bring peace to the Shinobi world, much like Jiraiya had hoped.

Now that he is about to lose this watchful guardian, it is worth noting how Naruto managed to overcome the hatred harbored by the Nine-Tailed beast and how far the child has come to finally become Hokage.

