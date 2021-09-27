Baryon Mode Naruto vs Isshiki: 3 things that most people missed

Episode 217 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations did not disappoint fans with Baryon Mode Naruto absolutely clobbering Isshiki Otsutsuki. With everything that happened, there are three things that most fans have missed.

Fans took to Twitter after seeing the massive power buff Naruto received from Kurama's final trump card. With Kawaki thrown into the mix, fans have a really great surprise waiting for them in the next few episodes.

The Isshiki vs. Baryon Mode fight gave viewers a lot of noteworthy moments and a really nostalgic nod to the original Naruto series. Apart from that, it was a visual treat for fans who had come to miss some good old Uzumaki action.

3 things that fans may have missed in the Baryon Mode Naruto vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki fight

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations took the fan community by storm as fans got a look at the strength the Baryon Mode granted Naruto. Apart from the usual highlights, there might be a few things viewers may have missed in this fight.

1) The nostalgic nod to Naruto

MonkEy D. Mu Ku @mukuxntyal THEY REALLY PAID HOMAGE TO THE OG GREATNESS!!!! 😭😭🔥



Naruto Episode 133 and Boruto Episode 217 THEY REALLY PAID HOMAGE TO THE OG GREATNESS!!!! 😭😭🔥



Naruto Episode 133 and Boruto Episode 217 https://t.co/IPdwYgzZw7

By now, fans may have already noticed that the taijutsu moves Naruto used on Isshiki are similar to the ones he used on Sasuke during their first fight at the Final Valley.

This was basically a gift for observant viewers who noticed this reference to the original Naruto series.

2) Naruto was fast enough to catch the chakra rods

It is now well-known that Baryon Mode grants Naruto strength and physical abilities beyond what he had with Six Paths' Sage Mode or even Kurama Chakra Mode.

It raised his speed to a level where he could catch the chakra rods Isshiki threw at him even before they enlarged from a particulate state. Fans will know that the rods are so fast that it seems like they just spawned out of nowhere.

3) Isshiki used the fire he absorbed/minimized during his fight with Kashin Koji

This is something fans may have missed in the fight. When Naruto charged at Isshiki with a Rasengan, he spawned fire to protect him out of nowhere.

It is possible that he absorbed or minimized the fire from Koji Kashin's jutsu when he was fighting him using Jigen's body. However, it was in vain, as Naruto managed to land the Rasengan on Isshiki anyway.

