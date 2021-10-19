Naruto: How strong is Might Guy really?

Naruto enthusiasts love him but hate his trademark green jumpsuit. Taijutsu-specialist, a jonin of Konoha village, and mentor to Rock Lee, Might Guy is more than just a comic character.

Despite being unable to use either ninjutsu or genjutsu, Might Guy's taijutsu skills remain unmatched in Konoha Village. His father, Might Dai, and disciple Rock Lee are the only other shinobi whose skills come even comparably close.

Is Might Guy strong in Naruto?

In the Naruto series, Might Guy is the epitome of the idea that one doesn't need to be good at everything if one can be insanely good at one single thing (small shoutout to Zenitsu from Demon-Slayer).

We see hints of Guy's strength in Naruto by proxy through Rock Lee's iconic weight-dropping scene during his fight against Gaara in the chuunin exams. Still, it is in Naruto Shippuden that we see the true might of Kakashi's eternal rival and best friend.

How powerful is Might Guy by the end of Naruto Shippuden?

Might Guy's main source of power is his ability to open the Eight Gates, a forbidden taijutsu technique that opens up eight specific chakra points in the body. It allows the body to move faster and strike with double the power while inflicting heavy repercussions on the body in its wake.

Might Guy cautions Rock Lee throughout the series about opening the eighth. He advises Lee that the last gate must only be a last resort for when all else has failed because the amount of damage it causes is almost inevitably fatal.

The need to open the Eight Gate, The Gate of Death, is just as rare. Might Guy defeats Kisame with relative ease and a jaw-dropping amount of coolness by opening the Sixth gate, The Gate of View, and hitting the Akatsuki member with the asakujaku, or Morning Peacock.

We finally see Might Guy opening the Eight Gate in a desperate attempt to defeat one of the most feared and revered antagonists of the Naruto series, Uchiha Madara, who had reincarnated and become the Ten Tails' jinchuuriki.

Despite knowing that activating this mode would kill him, Guy attacks Madara with not only sekizo or "Evening Elephant", but also an instant kill technique called yagai or "Night Guy".

Madara himself admits that without the regenerative properties of Hashirama's cells implanted in his body, this attack would kill him and lauded him as the one whom no one can surpass at taijutsu, saying:

"I, Madara, declare you the strongest of them all!"

Madara vs Might Guy (Image via u/Surprise_Yasuo/Pinterest)

While the move may not have cost him his life, it permanently confined him to a wheelchair by the end of Naruto Shippuden.

However, this is not the end of Might Guy's legend as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations promises us more of Guy sensei's skill and power.

