Ranking 5 strongest Akatsuki members in Naruto

Akatsuki is one of the most iconic villain groups in the world of anime. Comprised of rogue shinobi from all over the world, this terrorist organization serves as the most formidable antagonist in Naruto.

With a roster that keeps changing every now and then when a member falls out or dies, this organization has been responsible for toppling governments and waging wars, despite being a group of only a dozen or so ninjas.

5 strongest Akatsuki members: Ranked

Over the years, Akatsuki has featured some of the most feared ninjas, however, the strengths of some members surpasses that of the others. Here is a list ranking five of the strongest members of the Akatsuki.

5) Orochimaru

[SPOLIERS AHEAD] One of the three Legendary shinobi from Leaf village, this revered student of the Third Hokage joined the Akatsuki in search of more power. While his short affiliation with them, he tried to take over Itachi's body (much like he tried to take Sasuke's) and miserably failed.

However, there is no denying Orochimaru's massive strength and his vast repertoire of jutsu make him one of the most feared ninjas.

4) Kakuzu

A ninja with the power to sew back severed body parts, five "lives", and five chakra natures, Kakuzu is undoubtedly a formidable opponent and a death sentence if faced alone. He is so powerful that it took both Team Seven and Team Ten, along with Kakashi and Yamato, to even corner him.

Having been shunned by the Village Hidden in Waterfalls after he failed to assassinate Hashirama Senju, Kakuzu joined Akatsuki as the treasurer.

3) Nagato/Pain

"This world shall know pain."

There have been many in the Naruto franchise who were either actually gods or had the title of God conferred upon them. However, not many of them felt like gods as much as Pain did.

The God of Hidden Rain village and the leader of Akatsuki is understandably one of the strongest and most feared shinobis in the world. Possessing the Rinnegan, Nagato had the power to achieve unimaginable feats and inflict unforeseeable damage.

It can be safely assumed that not many fans saw the utter destruction of Konoha coming.

2) Itachi Uchiha

It is true that fans never got to see Itachi at the full extent of his power. After annihilating the entire Uchiha clan, he joined the Akatsuki to protect the village from the threats the organization posed to this village.

However, his strength remains undeniable. With an attack as fearsome as Amaterasu and an armor as impenetrable as Susano'o at his disposal, It is almost impossible to defeat this prodigy.

With his genjutsu and his talent with shuriken thrown into the mist, it makes sense that "Itachi of the Sharingan" was feared across nations.

1) Tobi/Obito Uchiha

Pretending to be Madara Uchiha, Tobi or Obito managed to strike absolute terror into the hearts of the Five Kage as he declared the Fourth Great Ninja War.

However, his strength lies in the fact that he is apparently unkillable. His Mangekyo Sharingan, named Kamui, gives him the power to phase through objects, rendering any attack useless.

He assisted Itachi in the annihilation of the Uchiha, and was strong enough to attack Konoha with the Nine-Tails when he was even younger. Strong enough to pull strings in almost every great Shinobi nation, Obito Uchiha makes it to the top of the list for a reason.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

