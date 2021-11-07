Naruto: Why Mitsuki is a great character

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as the name suggests, is focused on the new generation of Naruto ninjas. These ninjas are being raised in a completely different era to the one their parents had in Naruto. In contrast to Naruto, the new generation of ninjas lives in a world without bloodshed. This stark difference makes it exciting to see how differently these new heroes think from their parents at that age in Naruto.

Mitsuki is one of the most promising characters in the series. He also has one of the most notorious parents of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Orochimaru. Alongside Naruto’s son, Boruto, Mitsuki is part of the new Team Seven.

As opposed to Boruto, Mitsuki takes a more mellow approach to almost everything in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This can lead to him being overlooked, but Mitsuki deserves more time in the limelight.

That’s where this article comes in. Here are some reasons Mitsuki is one of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations greatest, most refreshing characters.

Reasons Mitsuki is a great character in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

5) Logical thinking

Mitsuki has a record of repeatedly displaying the intelligent head he has on his shoulders. Unlike others in the Boruto, and Naruto for that matter universe, Mitsuki does not rely on his emotions when facing problems. Instead, he takes a more realistic and logical approach. This, in and of itself, is a severely underrated quality.

One such instance of his intelligence appeared when the Hidden Leaf Village faced threats from Nue. Boruto, running on emotions, wanted to save both the Hidden Leaf Village and Sumire. Mitsuki, on the other hand, approached the situation in a way that irradicated the irritant entirely.

4) Refreshing take on a shonen protagonist

It is well known that Naruto, and by extension Boruto, is a shonen anime. With that in mind, some cliche tropes are expected. It is not often that the main characters of a shonen lack recklessness, indifferent parents and more traits like those. In Mitsuki’s case, he is slightly different from the regular, making him a breath of fresh air.

He left his parent, Orochimaru, willingly to find his purpose in life. He is allowed to make important decisions on his own. Mitsuki also possesses enough strength and wisdom to carry out these decisions.

3) Not being blessed with powers

Unlike Boruto, a descendant of the strongest shinobi, Naruto, Mitsuki is a synthetic human. Being made in a lab has its downfall, but there are also perks. Despite receiving genetic upgrades, his abilities still pale in comparison to Boruto. Boruto has a much larger arsenal of abilities. This not only makes him a pain to go up against in battle, making Boruto miles ahead of Mitsuki in that aspect.

Itxchi @DreamsToxicc Mitsuki's sage mode is never really spoke about so I'm gonna lay down my theory on the table, I feel as if mitsuki's sage mode just isn't snake sage mode because we have seen kabuto prefect snake sage and it never looked like mitsuki's I feel like he's got toneris dna then Mitsuki's sage mode is never really spoke about so I'm gonna lay down my theory on the table, I feel as if mitsuki's sage mode just isn't snake sage mode because we have seen kabuto prefect snake sage and it never looked like mitsuki's I feel like he's got toneris dna then https://t.co/mAMQw5rY1Y

Although he lacks the same abilities as his peers, Mitsuki has strengths in his rights. He can extend his limbs and summon snakes. It is a skill that no one else has, and it is better than other ninjas in his age group. Add to that, his superior intelligence and these lack of powers don’t seem that bad.

2) No major ambitions

Since its inception, many in the Naruto universe have had clear-cut ambitions. Whether it was to be Hokage like Naruto, or revenge-fueled strength like Sasuke, there has never been a character who did not know their plans. That was until Mitsuki, who displayed no major ambitions in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. On the other hand, his teammates have big goals. Sarada wants to be Hokage just like Naruto, and Boruto intends to grow into a strong ninja like Sasuke.

Comparatively, Mitsuki has no major plans. He wants to find a path for himself. It was a goal Orochimaru supported, allowing him to go free. Mitsuki wants to understand himself, how emotions work, the world around him, among many other things. This is a trope many can relate to. Many know it is quite rare to know exactly what you want to accomplish in life from such a young age.

1) Relaxed demeanour

Ever since Naruto, characters have had significant expectations to live up to. This plot point carried over to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Many of the young ninjas have their parents' lineages to live up to, maintaining and building upon the foundation they laid in Naruto. This can add tremendous pressure on the young ninjas.

As Mitsuki’s parentage is unknown to most, he does not belong to any crucial lineage as he is a synthetic human. This means he has no huge expectations plaguing his everyday life. That lack of expectations implies that Mitsuki has no pressure, making his growth all the more unique and precious.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar