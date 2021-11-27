Boruto Episode 226: Release date, time, where to watch, spoilers, and more

Boruto Episode 226 is set to release in the coming week and will continue the Chunin Exams arc as seen in previous episodes.

In Episode 225, fans watched the battle of best friends as Sarada and Chocho clashed, much to their surprise. Fans also saw the outcome of Amado’s capture and who ended up being the ones to save him.

We also know the official release date and time of Boruto Episode 226. In addition, the episode preview also gives viewers a decent understanding of what to expect in Boruto Episode 226.

Boruto Episode 226 will continue engaging viewers with high-octane and higher stakes battles

Boruto Episode 226 spoilers and future predictions

Since the current arc is an anime-only one, viewers unfortunately cannot turn to the Boruto manga to deduce next week's episode’s content. Even so, viewers can still make general predictions for Boruto Episode 226, all thanks to the preview and Episode 225’s events.

Episode 225 saw the match between Sarada and Chocho come to a close. Both hit each other with devastating attacks in the rounds' final moments, but Sarada was declared the winner. This was due to Chocho falling and hitting the ground before Sarada did once the smoke cleared.

luna 💫 @tsuna_luna Sasuke and Sarada’s conversation in Boruto Episode 225 🤧 Sasuke and Sarada’s conversation in Boruto Episode 225 🤧 https://t.co/HJ8PnC8DEl

Afterwards, Boruto and Mitsuki rescue Amado from his captors. Amado then urges them to rush back to the Chunin exams, which the two Genin oblige. The episode ends with Boruto and Mitsuki realizing their names haven’t been called yet and Shinki remarking all remaining fighters are very strong.

The Boruto Episode 226 preview shows viewers Denki and Tsubaki fighting in their Chunin exam match. With Boruto Episode 226 being entitled “Samurai vs. Science,” fans can assume the match between these two to be most of the episode.

Viewers can also assume Boruto and Mitsuki will return to the Chunin exam testing site, as viewers see them sitting in the arena seating during the preview. It’s likely that the end of Boruto Episode 226 will show one of these two getting their match in the next episode.

Release date, time, and where to watch

DenTsuDrahmin20 @Rekindled7Light Ngl, although i'm excited for Sarada vs Chocho I been and still am fiending for the preview at the end 225 and the holy 226 episode like it's hard to get it off my mind. #BORUTO Ngl, although i'm excited for Sarada vs Chocho I been and still am fiending for the preview at the end 225 and the holy 226 episode like it's hard to get it off my mind. #BORUTO https://t.co/1XlFLbcxkn

Boruto Episode 226 is slated for a 5:00 AM EST release time on December 5, 2021. Boruto Episode 226 will be available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Funimation shortly after its release.

Both streaming services thankfully host the series as part of a simulcast agreement. The Simulcast agreement is what allows Boruto episodes to be available to stream immediately after their release in Japan. While Crunchyroll makes free users wait a week before viewing the new episode, fans do have the option of paying a premium for immediate access.

Final thoughts

Boruto Episode 226 hits streaming platforms Funimation and Crunchyroll at 5:00 AM EST on December 5, 2021.

The episode seems to mainly focus on Tsubaki vs. Denki in a battle of technology vs. ancient ways. Viewers also know Boruto and Mitsuki will be returning to the Chunin exam testing area, so the episode may end by setting up one of their matches.

Regardless of what ends up happening, Boruto Episode 226 seems poised to keep up the high-octane action the Chunin Re-examination arc has provided thus far.

Edited by R. Elahi