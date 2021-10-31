Boruto Episode 222: Watch your favorite ninjas gear up for the final leg of the Chunin Exams

Boruto Episode 222 lets viewers catch their breath amidst a series of highly-strung episodes. With the Chunin Exam having reached its final stage, the next generation of ninjas gear up for an individual fight where they might be pitted against their teammates.

Boruto Episode 222 focuses less on Boruto (perhaps to avoid introducing plot points that might have long-lasting consequences when the story adapts the manga) and more on the other ninjas who are gearing up for the final leg of the Chunin Exams.

Even so, the episode gifted viewers some noteworthy moments. For instance, it explores the domestic dynamics between Kawaki and Boruto during peacetime. Although it was a brief sequence, it was a beautiful moment between the two "brothers."

Among other highlights, it seems the current Chunin Exams arc is planning to wrap up on certain filler arc characters. For instance, Boruto Episode 222 reveals that the samurai Tsubaki will be returning to the Land of Iron following the Chunin Exams.

Another notable moment in Boruto Episode 222 is where Sasuke advises Sarada always to be prepared in battle, no matter what. He then tells her that although he had lost a significant source of his power, he had come to terms with it.

Not to mention the adorable Ino-Shika-Cho moments that fans got to enjoy today.

Boruto Episode 222: The next generation prepares itself for the final round as a new enemy prepares to approach

Following a flashy display of abilities in the first two rounds of the new Chunin Exams, Boruto Episode 222 acted as a buffer before the action picks up again. This episode has also brilliantly shone the spotlight on one of the mysterious characters in the show: Hōki Taketori, the Kakashi fanboy from Team 25.

Boruto Episode 222 has established the prowess of this lesser-known character. Once the clumsy leader of Team 25, Houki currently functions under Sai and undertakes intel-gathering missions.

Being a Genin member of the ANBU Black Ops, Houki is not to be taken lightly. His eidetic memory and his prowess in using sealing ninjutsu make him a formidable opponent.

While the past few episodes have benched Kawaki, he might jump into action with the arrival of a new enemy.

Boruto Episode 222 ended on a cliffhanger, where a group of somewhat shady characters approached Konoha.

While it is clear that these characters are not canon, the upcoming episode might see a bit of action, with the final leg of the Chunin Exams on the one hand and these new foes on the other.

