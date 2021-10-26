Boruto Episode 221 took fans on a nostalgia trip with the Chunin Exam arc

Boruto Episode 221 was a trip down memory lane for Naruto fans as the resumed Chunin Exam arc is reminiscent of the same from the original series.

As the anime waits for the manga to release new chapters, fans will have to wait before the action focuses on the grave danger hanging in front of Naruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, and Boruto - Code.

However, since the anime moves independent of the manga, fans can trust it to keep them busy until the story has progressed a bit further in the manga.

JDZ Uzumaki @jerilimlie

#BORUTO

#Boruto221 storage. IDK if my statements even make sense LOL, Correct me if you think I'm wrong please🥺 storage. IDK if my statements even make sense LOL, Correct me if you think I'm wrong please🥺

#BORUTO

#Boruto221 https://t.co/2tVHcWeZaN

With the Chunin Exams having resumed in Boruto Episode 221, the Boruto anime will progress with this independent arc.

It might become one of the many fan-favorite episodes because of how much it reminds fans of the first time they were introduced to the concept of Chunin Exams in the original Naruto series.

Boruto Episode 221 was a huge nod to the iconic Chunin Exams arc from the original Naruto series

Boruto Episode 221 did a great job in easing the tension following an array of heavy, hard-hitting episodes. Watching Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki smile and be carefree for the first time in a while is something fans have been waiting for.

Boruto Episode 221 took fans on a nostalgic trip right from the start. The first round of the Chunin Exams in Boruto was hugely reminiscent.

For instance, the unspoken law of gathering the answers in any possible way during the written exam, which introduced the viewers to the terrifying abilities of Gaara, Kankuro, and the others.

Moving on to the second round, the venue was unmistakably the same as the one where Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura appeared for the Chunin: the Forest of Death. To make things even better, Boruto Episode 221 sprinkled a subtle nod to an iconic scene from Naruto.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The subtle references to the original series that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has placed throughout the anime make it even more worthwhile.

The Chunin Exam arc in Boruto might just become one of the fan favorites.

Edited by R. Elahi