Which 'Boruto' episodes are worth watching? A comprehensive guide

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is an extremely popular anime show. It is about Naruto’s son, Boruto Uzumaki and his life in Konohagakure. The Naruto franchise can be a little divisive over how good a show Boruto is.

Boruto is a show with an expanding fan base and a lot of young people who are getting into anime tend to give this show a try. The community knows it has fillers, which can be a little annoying for fans to sit through. Therefore people who want to give Boruto a shot should know the list of episodes worth watching.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' arc list and popular episodes

In some cases viewers prefer watching specific arcs that were well-received by the fan base. Therefore, the list below consists of all the arcs that Boruto has aired so far.

Academy Entrance Arc (Episodes 1–15)

Naruto Gaiden Arc (Episodes 19–24)

School Field Trip Arc (Episodes 25–32)

Graduation Exam Arc (Episodes 34–37)

Genin Mission Arc (Episodes 40–42)

Byakuya Gang Arc (Episodes 43–47)

Chunin Exam Arc (Episodes 50–66)

Chocho Arc (Episodes 67–69)

Mitsuki Disappearance Arc (Episodes 71–92)

Parent and Child Day Arc (Episodes 93–95)

Juugo Arc (Episodes 98–103)

Steam Ninja Scrolls Arc (Episodes 106–111)

Konohamaru and Remon Arc (Episodes 116–119)

One Tail Escort Mission Arc (Episodes 120–126)

Time Slip Arc (Episodes 128–136)

Mujina Bandits Arc (Episodes 141–151)

Kara Auction Arc (Episodes 157–175)

Vessel Arc (Episodes 178–187)

Kara Clash Arc (Episodes 188–205)

Otsutsuki Awakening Arc (Episodes 206–220)

Chunin Re-examination Arc (Episodes 221 and onwards)

Viewers can choose the episodes and arcs that they wish to see based on the information provided above. However, the ideal watch list would include every episode except the fillers.

Episode 204, titled He's Bad News, is one of the best episodes to watch in Boruto. This episode is about the fight against Jigen. Naruto and Sasuke teaming up against an enemy is always fun to watch. The sheer power levels demonstrated and the top-tier animation make this episode extremely fun to watch. Episode 218, Partner, is another great episode to watch. In this episode Boruto is taken over by Momoshiki and fights against Sasuke.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episodes that can safely be missed

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, just like its prequels, has filler episodes every now and then. Boruto fans do not have to worry about missing filler episodes since there is no jumbling of timelines. It is important for viewers to note that it is a completely different world compared to what was shown in Naruto. Yes, the show might be set in Konohagakure, but the villains, the power levels and the way the story progresses are quite different from Naruto.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga popularity poll results are in! Find out how your favorite characters fared! bit.ly/3fRm8tw The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga popularity poll results are in! Find out how your favorite characters fared! bit.ly/3fRm8tw https://t.co/xlUIagztDJ

While it is advisable to watch the entire show, not many viewers would like to watch episodes that don't contribute to the plot. Episodes 18, 93, 94, 95, 106, 107, 018, 109, 110, 111, 127 and 192 are filler episodes, which can be skipped while watching Boruto.

Edited by Sabine Algur