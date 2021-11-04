Naruto: 5 times Naruto Uzumaki was a good dad

Naruto Uzumaki’s relationship with his children, Boruto and Himawari, is a complicated one. This is in no small part attributed to his job as Hokage. As Hokage, Naruto has to father the entire village. Needless to say, his family feels neglected at times.

His varied responsibilities keep him away from home, which often makes him not seem to be the best dad, especially to his son Boruto.

Just like any parent, Naruto has his flaws. Regardless of these flaws, he seems to care deeply for his family. Naruto always does his best to keep them safe and happy. This in no way invalidates Boruto’s issues with him, nor undermines his feelings of neglect.

With instances of bad parenting aside, here are five times Naruto showed he was a decent dad.

5 times Naruto was a pretty good dad

5) Never showing favoritism

Naruto himself has proclaimed that, as Hokage, everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village is a part of his family. This does not mean he does not have time for his own family. Rather, it means he does not treat them any differently from the rest of the village. Especially Boruto, who does not get special treatment for being the Hokage’s son.

A great example of this is when Boruto cheated during his Chunin exam using an illegal device. Naruto disqualifies him, showing that he can’t get away with anything, nor take shortcuts just because he is the son of Naruto.

4) Naruto is protective

One of the most important jobs of a parent is to protect their children from harm. A job that Naruto Uzumaki takes very seriously, as he makes it a point to protect them no matter what. Even if it is just from one another.

When Himawari became angry at Boruto for accidentally tearing one of her stuffed toys, she activated her Byakugan. With the intention to make Boruto pay for breaking her toy, she was ready to attack Botuto.

Naruto had to step between them, taking the brunt of the blow for himself. Ultimately preventing Boruto from being killed by his little sister.

3) Undoubtedly caring

Naruto does seem to have a grasp on what his priorities should be. While he is known to not leave his office for almost anything, even his children’s birthdays, he understands that some things are more important than work.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, when Himawari fell ill, Naruto rushed home to take care of her. Surprising both Boruto and his wife, Hinata, Naruto does the best he can to be an attentive father. Nursing his daughter back to health.

2) Making time for his family

It must be acknowledged that Naruto leads a busy life and has an immensely taxing job. As Hokage, he is responsible for the safety of everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village. A responsibility which he takes very seriously. Even so, he knows he has to make time for his actual family.

When Family Day arrives, Naruto makes the executive decision to put his work aside and spend the entire day with Himawari. Although he is exhausted, his determination to make time for them to spend together means a lot to his daughter.

1) Taking a leave of absence to be with his family

Just as in real life, it all became too much for Naruto and he knew something had to give. He realized how much he had not been around for his family and knew that had to change. After some dangerous situations ensued, Naruto decided that the best thing he could do was work from home.

All to make sure his family is taken care of just like the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village. This was probably the best decision Naruto could have made as it granted him the ability to not only spend quality time with his children but with his wife as well.

