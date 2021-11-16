How strong is Code in Boruto? 5 Naruto villains who can almost match his power level

Code became the next big villain in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations after Isshiki Otsutsuki died. Similar to many of the villains in both Naruto and Boruto, he belongs to the secret organization, Kara. Although he was Jigen’s junior, Code was able to blossom into the main villain of Boruto.

Code is the pseudo vessel of Isshiki, having inherited the power of the Otsutsuki. Unlike Jigen, Code's body is compatible with Isshiki. This makes the latter stronger than his predecessor. It also puts his strength above that of Naruto and Sasuke.

With all this strength and a backstory not dissimilar to Kawaki, Code has the potential to become one of Boruto’s greatest villains. Being a top tier villain often means he is unbeatable.

It is possible that Code may have the greatest power in the Boruto universe. That said, are there any villains near his power level?

5 villains who are near Code’s power level in Boruto

5) Delta

In Boruto, Delta was ranked among the strongest Inners in Kara. Just like most members, her body was scientifically enhanced. During her fight with Naruto Uzumaki, Delta’s body was completely destroyed. Despite this, Amado was able to resurrect her and immediately give her a new frame.

Although Delta was deactivated by Amado, she is not technically dead. The latter can easily reactivate her. This fact alone makes her a powerful threat.

4) Daemon

Daemon was brought into the Boruto world by Amado. He was created as a cyborg. One whose strength even surpasses that of Jigen. Realizing this fact, Jigen ordered for him to be terminated. However, this did not work. In fact, after Isshiki’s death, Daemon was freed once again.

Having skills greater than Jigen makes Daemon stronger than Naruto Uzumaki. He is even able to reflect all attacks back on his opponent. This not only makes him near unstoppable but also a massive threat to most in the Boruto world.

3) Eida

Similar to Daemon, Eida was created by Amado. Their sole purpose in the Boruto universe is to take Jigen down. The latter even ordered Boro to assassinate Eida, a task at which he failed because of her special power.

Eida was given the power to bewitch anyone, making them inevitably fall in love with her.

The only people in the Boruto universe spared from this power are those in the Otsutsuki clan, as well as blood relatives. Eida is without a doubt stronger than Jigen. Thus, even without tapping into her power, she has the ability to defeat Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha.

2) Kawaki

The very first episode of Boruto gives a sneak peek into the true villainous nature of Kawaki. In the future, he is shown betraying Konohagakure. He even fights with Boruto Uzumaki. Just like Code, Kawaki has the power of Karma.

Possessing the power of Karma, Kawaki’s seal undoubtedly gives him a massive boost in power. Add to that the scientific ninja tools used to modify his body by Amado, and Kawaki is definitely a threat.

1) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

The main antagonist of the accurately named Versus Momoshiki arc of Boruto, Momoshiki Otsutsuki led a rampage in Konohagakure. However, thanks to Naruto and Sasuke working together, he was defeated or so they thought. Momoshiki wasn’t truly decimated, instead, he marked Boruto with his Karma.

Now living within the young ninja's body, Momoshiki is more dangerous than ever. It seems as though his power will only increase as Boruto’s storyline progresses. This is especially evident when Boruto Uzumaki kills Boro and stabs Sasuke’s Rinnegan.

