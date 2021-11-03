Naruto: How old is Naruto Uzumaki in Boruto?

Anime is notorious for not having consistent ages. Naruto and Boruto are no different. With various time-jumps throughout the franchise, it is often difficult to decipher how old these shinobis truly are.

Boruto is not perfect by any means, but it grants fans of the original series, Naruto, one thing. A chance to see their favorite characters again. One major question that constantly surfaces in fans’ heads is how old these characters are.

Some only look slightly older, while others look like they have aged by a good amount of years. With visible changes on either end of the spectrum, it’s hard to tell if it was due to age, or if it’s simply a side effect of having vibrant, mischievous, kids.

This post will break down Naruto Uzumaki's age. Notably, being in the limelight as the protagonist of Naruto and father of Boruto, many have wondered how old he is in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Naruto Uzumaki’s age in Boruto

Boruto has confirmed that it has been approximately 15 years since the Ninja War. At that time, Naruto was speculated to be around 17 years old. In the interim between shows, he was a busy man. Naruto got married, became Hokage, and had a hand in conceiving not one, but two children.

With this information and a little bit of math, it is safe to assume that Naruto is around 32 years old by the time Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began. Ultimately this makes him quite a young father. In spite of this, Naruto is often played off as being an exceptionally wise old man.

How does Naruto’s age affect his parenting?

No one is perfect, especially in the anime world. This leads to an expectedly complicated relationship between Naruto and his children. One could only imagine how demanding Naruto’s job as Hokage is.

Unsurprisingly, he has a lot of responsibilities that keep him away from home. This often leads to him not being viewed as the best father, especially in the eyes of his son, Boruto Uzumaki.

Given his age, Naruto clearly does not have a lot of experience under his belt when it comes to parenting. However, he tries his best. He ensures not to treat his children differently just because their father is Hokage. Naruto's protective and benevolent nature is displayed when he took care of his sick daughter, Himawari.

Dodo💫 @LadyDodo337 Naruto needs so much the support and love of his family right now. He’s living the worst moment of his life. Naruto needs so much the support and love of his family right now. He’s living the worst moment of his life. https://t.co/9mcdS9S9OC

Moreover, Naruto realized that he was neglecting his family for his job. Choosing his family over being Hokage, Naruto took a leave of absence to spend more time at home. This allowed him to attend family days, and just grow as a husband and father.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul