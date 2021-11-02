Naruto: Top 10 most hated characters in the anime

Naruto is one, if not the most, loved and well-known anime series there is. Given its long run time, Naruto has built an extensive cast. It would be almost impossible not to dislike or flat out hate some of the characters.

This list will discuss the most hated characters in Naruto, ranking them from simply annoying to absolutely atrocious.

Top 10 most disliked Naruto characters

10) Shizune

The creator of Naruto, Kishimoto, was infamous for writing extraordinarily flawed female characters. Shizune is no exception. She had been set up to be a great character, but that was all wasted. She is Dan Kato’s niece and had been under Tsunade’s tutelage far longer than Sakura. She became Tsunade’s right-hand woman.

Even with all that, Shizune never progressed throughout Naruto as a ninja. Where Sakura succeeded in unlocking the Strength of a Hundred Seal Technique, she failed miserably. It seems as though her only function is to be Tsunade’s assistant, rendering her completely useless.

9) Rasa

Rasa was a terrible husband, father, and human being in general. Despite all the horrible things some characters in Naruto do, he has to be up there with the worst. Rasa performed experiments on his pregnant wife and unborn child. He sealed a literal beast within his baby. Unsurprisingly, his wife died and his child, Gaara, became so overpowered he could not control his powers.

Rasa being a coward, refused to even deal with the mess he had created. Instead, he sent assassins to eradicate his child. He won’t be winning father of the year in the Naruto universe.

8) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata is well known to be the love interest of Naruto. She served no actual purpose. She had no character development and a minuscule amount of screen time, further solidifying her uselessness. It seems as though the sole reason for her creation is to be madly and all-consumingly in love with Naruto.

S A R R A H 🍥🔩🎀 @SarrahPrinsesa So many changes but one thing that never changed is the way Naruto and Hinata looked at each other 😌💖



Throughout the entire run time of the series, fans still have no idea who her friends are, her aspirations, and what her life outside of Naruto is. The fact that Naruto seems to be her entire universe is ironic, considering he was oblivious to her feelings until the end.

7) Ino Yamanaka

Ino is often likened to a second Sakura character. Initially, she was shallow, snotty, and even more temperamental than Sakura. She also had a Sakura-like obsession which led to a rift between Sakura and herself.

As Naruto progressed, this was not resolved apart from a few moments of fleeting bravery. Instead of undergoing character development, Ino becomes less annoying by being given less screen time. However, credit must be given where it is due. She is proven to be a good mother in Boruto.

6) Kaguya Otsutsuki

The final boss of Naruto was a woman! It’s almost as if Kishimoto had finally realized that female characters could be more than just love interests. They can offer more than just their gender.

Unfortunately, these speculations were squashed. Not only was she revealed at the last minute, but Kaguya’s backstory was so over the top that even the most dedicated Naruto fanbase could not defend her.

5) Boruto Uzumaki

Son of Naruto Uzumaki and star of his series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto Uzumaki is still primarily hated. In many ways, he is similar to his father, but his rebellion often outweighs that. That rebellion shows he does possess loyalty to anything. Family and village included.

Around the fanbase, he is known as the new Naruto but worse. Especially since it has been foreshadowed that Boruto will inevitably commit acts in the future that end disastrously.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is Naruto’s frenemy in the series. Not only is Sasuke extremely arrogant, but he is inconsistent with his motives. Instead, they kept fluctuating and changed as the plot deemed fit. Despite all his shortcomings, Sasuke has fans who blindly defend him.

Sasuke fans constantly excuse his horrible actions and justify saying, “He’s just misunderstood!” This can in no way overshadow the fact that Sasuke was solely responsible for the destruction of his entire village. Not to mention a bunch of other heinous crimes.

3) Sakura Haruno

Sakura is notably the most hated female character in Naruto. Her obsession with Sasuke aside, she is weak, shallow, and generally annoying. She even ends her friendship with Ino because of Sasuke. The same guy who could not care less if she lived or died. Showing how poor of a friend she is. Moreover, she is almost entirely useless in essential fights, just like the ones with Kaguya and Obito.

ji @ultsuchiha just sakura and naruto being chaotic and sharing the same braincells just sakura and naruto being chaotic and sharing the same braincells https://t.co/KXPoHfoR7R

A lot of fans also hate Sakura because of the way she treats Naruto. Her behavior towards him only exists because it feeds into the plot. Comparably, Sasuke did a lot worse than she did. Despite this, she still has fewer people defending her than the murderous Sasuke.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru’s hate is well deserved for all the evil he has done throughout the Naruto timeline. For instance, he killed orphans all for his immortality. However, thanks to Naruto’s philosophy of “Forgiving your enemies,” he is completely forgiven for the terrible things he did.

There’s forgiveness for moral misjudgment and mistakes. Then there’s forgiveness for being a baby killer. This plot point alone has earned Orochimaru the hate, and rightfully so.

1) Danzo Shimura

Although many would expect Sakura to be the top entry, she has received enough hate to warrant not being number one throughout the series. Some characters have done far worse things than she has that don’t receive nearly as much hate. Danzo is a prime example of that.

Not only did he order the genocide of the Uchihas, but he led The Foundation to make an army of perfect soldiers. Beyond that, he supported the destruction of Konoha. This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the horrible things he has done. Danzo’s pure brutality earned him the rightful place at the top of this list.

