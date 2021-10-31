Naruto: Why Sasuke can't beat Naruto

Throughout the Naruto franchise, Sasuke and Naruto have been rightfully deemed the strongest shinobis. Naruto and Sasuke have been best friends and the worst enemies at times, always keeping the series interesting. The pair came a long way from two teenagers in Naruto to outstanding ninjas in the series' successor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Naruto and Sasuke having varied levels of powers and personalities allowed them to be pushed past their limits by each other. This has undoubtedly played a significant role in them growing to be as strong as they are. However, in Boruto, it seems as though Naruto has lost his edge. Maybe age has taken its toll. Perhaps he just slacked off on the training in the interim between Naruto and Boruto. Whatever it may be, there is a difference.

Sasuke Uchiha and his powers

Sasuke had a rough past that led to him developing his cold, withdrawn personality that the Naruto fandom knows and loves. His sole desire is to kill his older brother Itachi Uchiha, who killed the rest of their family. Driven by vengeance, Sasuke started seeing people as nothing more than tools to achieve his goals. This “I don’t care about anything or anyone” demeanor got him the attention of many girls he knows, which he loathed.

As the series progressed, Sasuke seemed to have gained emotional maturity and started viewing his teammates as actual people instead of just pawns in his revenge play. So much so, he began to care for them and was willing to risk his life to protect them. Finally having his shot at said revenge, Sasuke suffered defeat at the hands of his brother. This prompted him to leave and seek out Orochimaru.

Sasuke’s power increased massively when he received the power of the Sage of Six Paths. Awakening the Rinnegan in his eye also had a huge hand to play in this power surge. His Rinnegan is unique as it has six tomoe, giving Sasuke extra abilities instead of normal Rinnegan. One of these abilities is access to the Space-time dojutsu.

This enables Sasuke to travel through dimensions, through a dark portal, taking a few people with him. As something Naruto is incapable of doing, it came in handy when Naruto was taken by Momoshiki in Naruto. Also, when they were both taken by Isshiki in Boruto.

Naruto Uzumaki and his powers

In Naruto’s hometown, Konohagakure, he was ridiculed by the villagers. This ridicule was on account of the nine-tailed fox, Kurama, sealed in him from birth. Despite being ostracized, he had one goal to become his village’s Hokage, that he would work endlessly towards and later achieve in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In contrast to Sasuke, Naruto was carefree, optimistic, and boisterous, which allowed him to befriend others from his village and those nearby easily.

Pushing to achieve his goals, Naruto managed to accumulate a large arsenal of abilities. Most notably is his Sage Mode. The need to learn Sage Mode arose when the Six Paths of Pain killed Jiraiya. He perfected Sage Mode by training with the toads of Mount Myoboku. This was a massive feat on his part, as Naruto was the second person, after Minato Namikae, to perfect it.

As time went by, Naruto was able to use Sage mode more efficiently. Not only that, but thanks to Hagoromo’s chakra, Naruto gained access to Six Paths Sage Mode. This is something Sasuke is not able to do.

Conclusion

Sasuke was more gifted than Naruto and had more success in their fights. Fighting a total of five times, two ended inconclusively, and Sasuke won the next two. Even so, it was their final battle that mattered the most, and Naruto emerged victorious from that one. Proving once and for all that he is the stronger one.

Even with Sasuke’s natural talent and seemingly more advanced abilities, with the fate of the shinobi world at hand, Naruto had proved himself to be the stronger one. He is dubbed by most to be the strongest shinobi in history. Sasuke himself admitted this fact.

In the end, while Sasuke may not be able to beat Naruto, even with his perceived weakened state in Boruto, the two did become friends again. A combination of powers that are said to be able to destroy the entire world.

