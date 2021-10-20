Naruto: 5 times people hated Sakura & 5 times they didn't

One of the most controversial characters in the Naruto series, Haruno Sakura, is often the target of much backlash from viewers. While most acknowledge that her character had potential, the author of the Naruto series, Kishimoto Masashi, does a terrible job at writing inspiring, powerful female characters. Sakura, unfortunately, bore the brunt of it, and even Sakura-lovers would agree she did some pretty awful things.

Naruto: Five times when Sakura became subject to hatred from fans

1) Mocked Naruto for being an orphan

Sakura's flippant attitude to Naruto being an orphan (Image via m-mimima, Tumblr)

Sakura creates a pretty terrible impression of herself not only to the viewers but also to her crush Sasuke very early on in the series when she mocks Naruto behind his back for being an orphan while knowing nothing about Sasuke's trauma. Though despicable, her outlook was somewhat understandable considering that she was an impressionable young child parroting what the elders around her said.

2) Constantly used Naruto as a punching bag

A habit that doesn't seem to change even in the Sasuke Hiden episodes of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto seems to be Sakura's default punching bag. While it acts mainly as a comic trope, fans did not appreciate Sakura hitting Naruto when he returned to the village, exhausted after fighting the six Pains and confronting Nagato. What added to many fans' ire was embracing Naruto and hogging the limelight even though she did nothing to help. Meanwhile, Hinata, who almost died protecting Naruto, stood on the sidelines with the rest of the villagers.

3) Endangered herself and others through her recklessness

Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura fighting Obito (Image via u/lazermeme1, Reddit)

Sakura has consistently been shown to struggle with insecurities and inferiority, especially when it comes to comparing her strength and capacity as a shinobi. While this led her to train under Tsunade and achieve skill in medical ninjutsu and the technique to summon superhuman strength, her overestimation of herself had, more than once, caused her to endanger not only herself but for others as well.

Sasuke tries to kill Sakura (Image by fanpop, Pinterest)

During the Five Kage Summit arc, Sakura tracks down Sasuke with the intent to kill him. However, she fails both due to her nerves and the sheer difference in power between them. This leads to Naruto having to rescue her again and getting poisoned by the same kunai knife Sakura had meant to use on Sasuke.

Similarly, during the final faceoff with Madara, who had become the Ten Tails' jiinchuuriki, Sakura's recklessness not only got her stabbed by a chakra rod but also put Naruto, Sasuke, and Kakashi at risk. Her intent might have been to help, but it was a stupid move against an opponent like Madara.

4) Was unable to finish what had to be done

Just like her failed attempt to take Sasuke's life, near the end of the war arc in Naruto Shippuden, Sakura also hesitated and could not destroy Obito's left eye. This allowed Madara to take back both rinnegan and achieve full use of the powers of the Six Paths.

5) Lied to Naruto

Sakura goes to stop Naruto from going after Sasuke (Image by naruto.fandom.com)

When Sasuke first left Konoha village during their early years, Sakura made Naruto promise to bring Sasuke back to her. In Naruto Shippuden, when Sai suggests that the promise still bound and burdened Naruto down, Sakura goes to Naruto to stop him from going after Sasuke anymore. Sakura lied to Naruto and said she loved him now and not Sasuke anymore, unaware of Naruto's emotions regarding the matter. Fans found this to be a horrible move, mainly because it is implied that Naruto had been in love with Sakura even during Shippuden, despite knowing that she had always loved only Sasuke.

This isn't to say that Sakura has no role in Naruto Shippuden.

Naruto: Five moments when Sakura proved her worth

1) Sakura's fight against Sasori

Although it took Sakura and Chiyo's combined effort to bring Sasori down, Sakura pulled some very cool moves and displayed proficiency in combat that somehow disappeared later in the series.

2) Sakura's intelligence and chakra control

This was also a fact showcased early in the Naruto series but was never mentioned again. Sakura was presented to be book-smart and always top of her class academically. According to Kakashi, she also has impeccable chakra control, superior to both Naruto's and Sasuke's, which aided her proficiency at medical ninjutsu and detecting and breaking out of a genjutsu.

3) Saving lives

Sakura might not have been of much use in Naruto Shippuden as far as combat was concerned. Still, there is no doubt that there would have been many more dead characters in Naruto Shippuden without her, including Naruto himself. While not flashy, it was a lifesaver. In the Naruto light novels, Sakura and Ino also open a children's hospital to help children deal with the trauma of the Fourth Ninja War.

4) Being an independent and loving single mother

Sakura and Sasuke are married and even have a daughter Sarada in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. However, Sasuke's travels insinuate that Sakura raised Sarada almost all by herself while also managing her job and position as the head of medical ninjutsu at the hospital.

5) Sakura's improved combat skills

Dubbed the most "useless" character in both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, Sakura redeems herself in Boruto as she takes on Shin Otsutsuki in a gorgeous and jaw-dropping fight sequence; bringing back the "shannaro" spirit in all its glory!

