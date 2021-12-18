New key visual for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed at Jump Festa '22

Jump Festa, one of the most anticipated events of this year, is well underway, and Boruto fans are quite excited, to say the least. It is a two-day anime and manga convention that takes place in Japan, sponsored by Shueisha.

This event features multiple panels, each belonging to a manga and/or anime series that will announce news pertaining to the respective series. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were quite excited as the event revealed a new key visual for the series.

Jump Festa 2022: Boruto key visual revealed

There was a feeling of nostalgia among fans of Naruto since the event featured a video compiling some of the most iconic scenes from the first anime adaptation. Naruto’s rasengan, Kakashi Hatake’s bell test, Jiraiya and Itachi’s last moments, Naruto going sage mode and the fight between Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto twere some of the moments that were shown in the video.

In addition, the event also featured a new key visual that got the entire Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fan base excited. Since the entire event was in Japanese, fans are wondering what the new key visual represented. They were quick to discuss the topic on live streams and on social media. It’s highly possible that the key visual could be a representation of a new filler movie or a filler arc in the manga.

BasselEatsSoup @ziplessjacket @WSJ_manga @901Slight When boruto adapts the manga content it is Peak fiction, fr if it was seasonal or sum and we didn't have this filler shit it would've been like as good as naruto or even better (imo) cuz you saw how thry adapted the ishiki fight @WSJ_manga @901Slight When boruto adapts the manga content it is Peak fiction, fr if it was seasonal or sum and we didn't have this filler shit it would've been like as good as naruto or even better (imo) cuz you saw how thry adapted the ishiki fight

Unfortunately, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans weren’t impressed with how the key visual looked. Some of them complained about it being too plain, while other Naruto fans expressed their annoyance with the series itself. Few fans believed that Boruto would be a far better anime series if it was seasonal and did not feature any filler episodes.

Where to watch Jump Festa 2022?

Jump Festa was a virtual event last year, but fans are excited as the event has returned with in-person panels this year. The convention will be live streamed on the Jump Festa mobile phone app which can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store. Apart from the app, the event will also be streamed on Jump Festa’s YouTube channel as well as the Jump Festa NAVI, the event’s official website

