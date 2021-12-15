Every important announcement to expect at Jump Festa 2022

Jump Festa isn’t uncommon to fans of anime and manga. It is one of the most anticipated events occurring over two days in December every year. This anime convention, held in Japan, is sponsored by Shueisha and features news about upcoming anime and manga series releasing in the upcoming year.

Jump Festa also features a host of stalls put up by various manga and anime series that sell official merch and art pieces.

Predictions for Jump Festa 2022

Shonen Jump @shonenjump In case you haven’t heard, the Bleach anime is coming back! Read the “Thousand-Year Blood Arc” before it’s animated! It starts from Chapter 480! Members can read all of Bleach and much more in the Shonen Jump Digital Vault! buff.ly/3a0QZzr In case you haven’t heard, the Bleach anime is coming back! Read the “Thousand-Year Blood Arc” before it’s animated! It starts from Chapter 480! Members can read all of Bleach and much more in the Shonen Jump Digital Vault! buff.ly/3a0QZzr https://t.co/KHjhOWUWE2

Before we get into the predictions for the upcoming Jump Festa, fans are delighted that Bleach will be returning and the Thousand Year Blood War will be receiving its anime adaptation. Fans can expect the event to announce the animating studio for this arc.

Chainsaw Man revealed its trailer on June 27. The manga has a massive set of fans anticipating an anime adaptation. The studio, MAPPA, will be animating this series and the trailer looks quite promising.

The upcoming event will most likely reveal the release date of the show’s first season.

Speaking of MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen fans expect a potential Season 2 announcement at the upcoming event. It’s not entirely impossible, but it seems unlikely since MAPPA will be animating Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie as well as Chainsaw Man in the next couple of months.

Dragon Ball Hype. @DbsHype Ultra Ego Vegeta first ever official colored illustration will be revealed at Jump Festa ‘22!



Jump Festa dates: Dec. 18 & 19 Ultra Ego Vegeta first ever official colored illustration will be revealed at Jump Festa ‘22!Jump Festa dates: Dec. 18 & 19 https://t.co/dW3iEyFoxk

Dragon Ball Super fans were not satisfied with how the series concluded. Now that the manga has progressed quite a bit, there is enough content that could be animated.

It’s not likely, but fans cannot rule out the announcement of Dragon Ball Super making a return. The panel will also showcase the colored illustration of Ultra Ego Vegeta, something followers are looking forward to come the Jump Festa 2022.

It’s been over two years since Season 2 of One Punch Man came out, and there is a possibility that the series might return with an animation for the Monsters Association arc.

Blue Exorcist is another anime series that could potentially announce Season 3 at the Jump Festa 2022.

Note: It is essential to understand that these are merely predictions fans can expect at the upcoming Jump Festa event. They have to await official announcements that will clarify the projections made in this article.

