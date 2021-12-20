When does Boruto get good? 10 plot heavy episodes you can't miss

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a well-known manga and anime series that is set in the same universe as Naruto. This series is infamous for having filler episodes, something that detracts from the meat and potatoes of a franchise. The show really gets interesting from the get-go if the viewer decides to skip the filler episodes.

The series has a ton of canon episodes that are extremely entertaining to watch. These are some of the best episodes from the Boruto series (spoilers ahead).

Some of the best episodes in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

10) Father and Son

Episode 65 titled “Father and Son” features Naruto and Sasuke taking on Momoshiki. Both of them display their skills and combat prowess, overwhelming Momoshiki during the battle. An unknown intrusion disrupts the flow of the fight and Boruto is entrusted with a crucial part of the plan by Saskue.

9) Apprentice

Episode 200 titled “Apprentice” features Kawaki receiving a prosthetic limb from Naruto after he lost his arm during battle. This prosthetic arm is powered by Naruto’s chakra, and Kawaki asks him to train him in Ninjutsu.

8) Decision

Episode 217 titled “Decision” features the fight against Isshiki, who thoroughly overwhelms Naruto and Sasuke. In this episode, Naruto uses the Baryon mode, giving a great amount of chakra but at the cost of Kurama’s life. Isshiki is beaten but realizes something about Boruto and takes him away from Konohagakure.

7) Amado’s defection

Episode 212 features Amado kidnapping Shikadai and seeking asylum in Konohagakure. He agrees to provide every bit of information to the village. Since Shikadai’s life is in danger, Naruto gets involved in this episode. Meanwhile, back in Kara’s hideout, Jigen and Koji clash in an attempt to understand each other’s true motive.

6) Sacrifice

In episode 216, the protagonist takes Isshiki into another dimension while Naruto and Sasuke follow the Otsutsuki. The people of the village are praying for their safe return as Amado later reveals to Kawaki that Boruto is the key to winning this battle.

5) True Identity

In episode 213, Amado reveals that he and Koji have been working together to take down Jigen. Jigen was merely in disguise, and his true identity was revealed in this episode. It was none other than Isshiki Otsutsuki. Amado also talks about the Karma mark that is on Boruto and Kawaki’s face.

4) Resonance

Episode 189 is all about the fight between Garo and Kawaki. Garo has his entire body made of scientific ninja tools, while Kawaki is able to transform his arm into multiple forms. The fight goes on and Kawaki is overwhelmed by Garo’s power and gets captured eventually.

3) Regeneration

Episode 207 had the characters shocked looking at Boro’s regeneration rate. Sarada warns the protagonist, asking him not to let his guard down. It was in this episode that Boruto goes through a major transformation after getting thoroughly beaten by Boro. This was the first time people witnessed Borushiki.

2) Partner

Episode 218 had fans shocked. As Momoshiki takes control over Boruto’s body and proceeds to attack Sasuke. Kawaki’s efforts of calling out to Boruto go in vain as he continues to attack Sasuke. Naruto slowly loses consciousness, as he and Kurama reminisce about the past.

1) He’s Bad News

Episode 204 starts with Naruto being pulled into another dimension by Jigen. Naruto and Sasuke attempt to take down Jigen, but even these two are struggling against the Otsutsuki in disguise. Boruto’s Karma starts acting up, while Sarada is concerned about the outcome of the battle.

