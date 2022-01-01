Why do Naruto characters wear headbands?

Shinobi characters in the popular anime series Naruto are seen wearing headbands, but why do they do so? In the world of Naruto, the shinobi are the main military forces of their villages and nations and their pride. According to the fandom, they carry that honor with them wherever they go.

This seems to be the main reason for the shinobi wearing their headbands. However, there seem to be some other reasons related to this as well. Here is what the fandom thinks about the same.

Pride of the shinobi in Naruto

For all the shinobi characters in Naruto, pride seems to be a huge deal. This is what headbands or forehead protectors are associated with, according to the fandom. Shinobis need to go through serious hardships to graduate from the academy to become one, only after which they earn their headbands.

FitnessGeek @ChrisMahlmeiste @Abdul_S17 @WeaponXKP21 It's Sasuke's headband, Sasuke is his teacher and Boruto wearing his headband is a nod at Naruto wearing Iruka's headband. @Abdul_S17 @WeaponXKP21 It's Sasuke's headband, Sasuke is his teacher and Boruto wearing his headband is a nod at Naruto wearing Iruka's headband.

It is an acknowledgment from the village that the character is an official shinobi who vowed to protect everyone around them. It not only speaks of the shinobi's status but also of the great responsibilities they take on. Although where they choose to wear it varies, it still seems to be the most important clothing article for all shinobi in Naruto.

Recognizing shinobi of different villages

Shinobi from specific villages have specific logos on their headbands. The symbols signify which village they are from, so it becomes easier to distinguish shinobi from different villages, or so the fandom seems to think. For example, on the Hidden Leaf shinobi's headbands, a leaf logo is printed on a metal plate. For the shinobi of the Hidden Rain village, the logo is that of a few raindrops.

This is why during the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans saw all shinobi of the alliance wearing a logo explicitly made for the shinobi alliance of all villages. Fans also seem to think that the rogue ninjas and members of the Akatsuki in Naruto were seen striking the logo on their headbands to show their defection from their particular village.

Facts and theories about the series Naruto are as interesting as ever, which never seem to stop exciting the entire fandom. With new reveals and new threats in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the excitement only grows stronger in the fandom. For more news and updates on the same, stay tuned here.

Edited by R. Elahi